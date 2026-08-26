NASCAR Daytona Weather Forecast: Will Rain Impact Coke Zero Sugar 400 Weekend?

NASCAR is headed back to Daytona International Speedway this weekend, and whenever the Cup Series rolls into Florida in late August, there is one variable capable of changing everything: the weather.

For now, however, Mother Nature appears willing to cooperate.

The early forecast for Daytona Beach calls for warm temperatures, a mixture of sunshine and clouds and, most importantly, no significant rain threat for the two days NASCAR will be on track at Daytona.

That could be welcome news for teams and fans ahead of Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, especially at a track where weather has repeatedly become part of the story over the years.

The NASCAR Cup Series will qualify Friday evening before taking the green flag Saturday night in one of the biggest races of the season. Daytona will also host the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Friday, putting two days of on-track activity at the mercy of Florida’s notoriously unpredictable summer weather.

Here’s how the forecast currently looks.

Friday’s Daytona Weather Forecast Looks Promising for NASCAR

Friday could provide NASCAR with about as favorable a late-August forecast as it can reasonably hope for in Daytona Beach.

The Weather Channel is forecasting mostly sunny conditions outside of a few afternoon clouds, with a high temperature around 88 degrees. Winds are expected out of the south-southeast at approximately 10 to 15 mph.

Friday’s schedule begins with NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying at 3 p.m. ET, followed by NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at 5 p.m. ET.

The Winn-Dixie 250 Powered by Coca-Cola is then scheduled to take the green flag at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Conditions should remain warm into the evening. Friday night’s forecast calls for a few clouds with a low around 75 degrees and southerly winds of approximately 5 to 10 mph.

At least based on the current outlook, there is no obvious weather threat hanging over Friday’s schedule.

That is particularly significant because NASCAR has a packed afternoon and evening at the speedway. A rain delay earlier in the day could potentially create complications for everything that follows, but the initial forecast gives NASCAR a strong chance of getting through Friday as planned.

Will It Rain During Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400?

The outlook remains encouraging for the biggest event of the weekend.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sunshine and clouds with a high around 87 degrees. Winds are expected from the east-southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

By Saturday night, temperatures are expected to fall toward a low of approximately 77 degrees, with only a few clouds in the forecast.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Daytona International Speedway.

That means, as of Wednesday, there is no major rain threat showing up in the forecast for NASCAR’s Saturday night showdown.

Of course, this is Daytona in August.

Florida weather can change quickly, and scattered storms can develop even when the broader forecast looks favorable. With several days remaining before the green flag, NASCAR teams and fans will still want to keep a close eye on the forecast.

But compared with the weather uncertainty that can surround a summer race at Daytona, the early outlook is certainly encouraging.

Weather Could Be One Less Variable in a Wild Daytona Race

Even without rain, Daytona provides NASCAR with more than enough unpredictability.

The 2.5-mile superspeedway produces pack racing, enormous drafting runs and the ever-present possibility that one mistake can trigger a multi-car accident capable of completely reshaping the race.

Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 will only add to those stakes.

With the regular season nearing its conclusion, every position matters, and Daytona remains one of the few tracks where a driver can go from contending near the front to watching the remainder of the race from the garage in a matter of seconds.

Weather doesn’t appear likely to add another major complication.

At least not yet.

For NASCAR, getting through an entire late-August Daytona weekend without Mother Nature becoming one of the biggest stories would qualify as a victory of its own.