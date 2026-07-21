Denny Hamlin Blasts NASCAR Cup Series Decision That Took Away Something He Had Almost Earned

Denny Hamlin has criticized NASCAR after the sanctioning body decided to remove the regular season championship from the NASCAR Cup Series. Hamlin, who currently leads the standings, shared his frustration during the latest episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast with co-host Jared.

The veteran driver has built a 68-point lead and has won four races this season, putting him in a strong position to claim the regular season title. However, NASCAR’s new championship format means there will no longer be an official regular season champion. Hamlin questioned the timing of the decision, saying it came just as he was on track to win the honor. The changes are part of a wider overhaul of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system that will begin after the regular season.

Denny Hamlin Says NASCAR Cup Series Change Came at the Worst Time

Denny Hamlin expressed his dissatisfaction with NASCAR’s decision.

“They don’t want me to be a champion. I’m pretty sure, Jared, that as part of the press release for the new playoff format, the regular season title is gone. So there is no regular season champion anymore.”

His co-host Jared also reacted strongly, saying, “the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard.”

Hamlin continued by saying, “It’s incredible. The one time you win the regular season, they get rid of it.”

Under the new NASCAR Cup Series format, the driver who finishes first in the regular season standings will no longer receive a championship trophy or official recognition. Instead, that driver will enter the playoffs as the top seed with a small points advantage over the rest of the field.

NASCAR Cup Series Format Removes Regular Season Championship

The NASCAR Cup Series championship system is changing in several ways. NASCAR is ending the current elimination-style playoffs and replacing them with a format similar to the former Chase system.

The championship will now be decided over the final 10 races, with the driver who scores the most points by the end of the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway becoming the Cup Series champion.

Playoff points earned through race wins and stage victories will also disappear. Meanwhile, NASCAR is boosting the importance of race wins. A race winner will now earn 55 points, while a driver who wins both stages and the race can collect a maximum of 76 points.

The top 16 drivers will still qualify for the postseason. However, they will begin with staggered starting points. The regular season leader will start on 2,100 points, only 25 points ahead of the rest of the playoff field. That means Hamlin’s current 68-point advantage will shrink significantly once the playoffs begin.

Denny Hamlin Stays Focused on NASCAR Cup Series Title

Hamlin remains confident that his team is still well-positioned to contend for the NASCAR Cup Series title despite recent changes.

“If we can keep this momentum going and avoid bad luck, I think it’ll be hard for the field to catch us.”

Hamlin has been one of the best drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series during the 2026 season. He owns an average finish of 3.64 on non-drafting oval tracks, a level of consistency not seen since Richard Petty achieved a similar mark in 1977. His performances have made the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota one of the strongest cars in the field.

The changes have divided opinion across the NASCAR Cup Series. Some believe removing the regular season championship reduces the value of consistent performances over the first 26 races. Others believe the revised format will create a closer championship battle during the final 10 races.

Hamlin’s recent comments fuel the ongoing discussion about NASCAR’s championship format as the season approaches the playoffs.