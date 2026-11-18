Denny Hamlin turns 46 on Nov. 18, and despite spending more than two decades competing at NASCAR’s highest level, he’s still winning races at an age when many of his former competitors have traded their fire suits for a spot in the broadcast booth.

But how much longer will Hamlin be behind the wheel of the No. 11 Toyota?

The three-time Daytona 500 winner is entering the final year of his current contract with Joe Gibbs Racing, an organization he’s represented throughout his entire NASCAR Cup Series career.

And while Hamlin has previously indicated that 2027 could be his last season as a full-time driver, the leadership at Joe Gibbs Racing doesn’t sound particularly eager to see him go.

Here’s everything we know about Hamlin’s contract, his retirement plans and what could come next.

When Does Denny Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing Contract Expire?

On July 25, 2025, Joe Gibbs Racing announced that Hamlin had signed a multiyear contract extension to remain with the organization through the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The agreement takes Hamlin into his 22nd full-time Cup Series campaign and extends one of the longest-standing driver-team relationships in modern NASCAR.

Hamlin was asked at Indianapolis Motor Speedway following the announcement whether he anticipated it being his final contract. His response? “Most likely.”

However, Hamlin has never been particularly interested in putting a firm expiration date on his competitive ability. The veteran made it clear that his decision to retire would be driven largely by his performance rather than his age.

“I want the ability to know I can win my last race,” Hamlin said in July 2025, per NASCAR.com. “That’s going to be the deciding factor. I’m not going to wait until I start to head downward and then retire.”

Hamlin collected four victories during the 2026 Cup Series season, giving him little reason to believe that his ability to compete for wins has diminished.

The financial terms of his contract extension were not publicly disclosed in the announcement.

Joe Gibbs Racing Plans to Discuss Hamlin’s Future This Offseason

Joe Gibbs Racing president Dave Alpern recently addressed Hamlin’s future during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, suggesting the organization would welcome the opportunity to keep its longest-tenured Cup Series driver around.

“I think I’ve said before, we may tackle him if he tries to leave,” Alpern joked.

“Denny will be one of the guys we’ll sit down with during the offseason. Let’s get a little distance between the end of the season. And I think we’ll sit down with him and see what he’s thinking, how he’s feeling.”

Alpern also acknowledged that Hamlin might need to get several races into the 2027 season before making a decision about his future.

“Based on my eyeball test, he can still win every week. When is Father Time going to catch up? I don’t know right now.”

Will Denny Hamlin Retire From NASCAR After 2027?

Even when Hamlin ultimately steps away from full-time competition, he has plenty to keep him occupied within the sport.

Alongside Michael Jordan, Hamlin co-owns 23XI Racing, giving him a vested interest in the future of NASCAR well beyond his own driving career.

There’s also the unfinished business of winning his first Cup Series championship, a career accomplishment that has eluded him despite victories in some of the sport’s most prestigious races.

For now, Hamlin is under contract through 2027. Whether that season becomes a farewell tour or simply another chapter in his remarkable career remains unanswered.

And judging by the sentiment coming out of Joe Gibbs Racing, the organization would be perfectly happy to postpone the farewell.