Denny Hamlin Explodes at Teammate Chase Briscoe Over Talladega Move

Denny Hamlin wasn’t holding back his frustration with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The two championship contenders were navigating the YellaWood 500 when Briscoe made a move that left Hamlin furious over his team radio.

And Hamlin made absolutely no effort to hide it.

Denny Hamlin Rips Chase Briscoe Over Talladega Decision

The frustration erupted when Briscoe moved into the outside lane to join a group of Chevrolet drivers.

Hamlin, who drives the No. 11 Toyota, clearly wasn’t pleased to see his teammate make the switch.

“F****** 19. I’m so sick of this shit. He is the f****** worst,” Hamlin said over his team radio.

The No. 19 belongs to Briscoe, who joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2025.

The outburst offered a glimpse into the frustration building inside the cars during a race already defined by unusual fuel-saving tactics, shifting alliances and intense championship pressure.

NASCAR Championship Pressure Adds to Talladega Tension

The exchange was particularly notable because Hamlin and Briscoe are more than teammates. Both entered Talladega fighting for the Cup Series championship with only three races remaining in the season.

At a superspeedway, drivers routinely depend on cooperation from other cars to maintain momentum and move through the field. Manufacturer alliances can play an important role, especially when drivers are deciding which lane to follow.

Briscoe’s decision to join the Chevrolets clearly didn’t sit well with Hamlin, who was left venting his frustration over the radio.

Whether the moment leads to any discussion between the teammates remains to be seen. But with a championship on the line, Hamlin’s patience was already wearing thin.