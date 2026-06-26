Denny Hamlin Says NASCAR Kept Every Promise After Historic Settlement

Six months after NASCAR and two of its biggest teams resolved one of the sport’s most significant legal battles, Denny Hamlin says the relationship between both sides is stronger than ever.

Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing alongside NBA legend Michael Jordan, spoke Friday about how things have unfolded since NASCAR reached a landmark antitrust settlement with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports late last year.

Rather than lingering tension, Hamlin said NASCAR has delivered exactly what it promised during negotiations.

Hamlin Says NASCAR Followed Through

“It’s been a really good working relationship, and they’ve (NASCAR) delivered on everything they promised us,” Hamlin said.

The settlement ended the federal antitrust lawsuit before the trial reached its ninth day in U.S. District Court in Charlotte.

Among the most significant changes included in the agreement:

NASCAR Cup teams now share in international revenue.

The former three-strike rule returned as a five-strike system.

Teams receive one-third of revenue generated from intellectual property.

Charters became permanent while revenue will continue to be negotiated alongside future media-rights agreements.

For teams that have long pushed for greater financial stability, the settlement represented one of the most meaningful structural changes in modern NASCAR history.

Hamlin Says Teams Now Have a Voice

Hamlin also revealed that NASCAR has opened communication between the sanctioning body and team owners in ways that didn’t previously exist.

“I’ve had quite a bit of dialogue with (NASCAR CEO) Steve O’Donnell,” Hamlin said. “They’ve allowed me to sit in on the new competition committee with Chad Knaus, Wally Brown, and Travis Geisler and a few others to make decisions on the next superspeedway package and things like that.”

The committee brings together leaders from several of NASCAR’s biggest organizations, including Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske, allowing team representatives to help shape future competition decisions.

Hamlin said that collaborative approach has been one of the biggest positives to emerge from the settlement.

“I want to see the sport succeed,” he added.

The comments mark a notable shift from the contentious relationship that existed throughout much of the legal dispute and suggest NASCAR and its teams have moved toward a more cooperative partnership heading into the second half of the 2026 season.