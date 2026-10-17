Denny Hamlin Not Hitting The Panic Button On Title Hopes Yet

Denny Hamlin is not alarmed by his current points situation in the NASCAR Cup Series Chase yet. However, the key word is “yet” as the driver of the No. 11 admits he can “see” the panic button.

Despite that, the Joe Gibbs Racing star is not hitting the panic button yet.

With four races remaining in the 2026 Chase, Hamlin ranks second in the points standings and trails championship leader Kyle Larson by 49 points. Hamlin surrendered the points lead to Larson after the third race of the Chase at Bristol.

Since then, Larson has continued to widen the gap between himself and Hamlin.

Denny Hamlin on Hitting The Panic Button: ‘I Can See It’

Hamlin spoke to reporters prior to Saturday’s Cup Series practice and qualifying sessions at Phoenix. The 45-year-old out of Chesterfield, Virginia was quoted by motorsports writer Jeff Gluck saying that he has not hit the “panic button.”

However, that proverbial button is in Hamlin’s sights.

“Denny Hamlin: ‘I have not hit the panic button at all. I can see it. But I’m not quite there yet,'” Gluck wrote via X.