Hi, Subscriber

Denny Hamlin Not Hitting The Panic Button On Title Hopes Yet

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Denny Hamlin
Getty
Denny Hamlin is not hitting the panic button on his title hopes yet.

Denny Hamlin is not alarmed by his current points situation in the NASCAR Cup Series Chase yet. However, the key word is “yet” as the driver of the No. 11 admits he can “see” the panic button. 

Despite that, the Joe Gibbs Racing star is not hitting the panic button yet.

With four races remaining in the 2026 Chase, Hamlin ranks second in the points standings and trails championship leader Kyle Larson by 49 points. Hamlin surrendered the points lead to Larson after the third race of the Chase at Bristol.

Since then, Larson has continued to widen the gap between himself and Hamlin.

Denny Hamlin on Hitting The Panic Button: ‘I Can See It’

Hamlin spoke to reporters prior to Saturday’s Cup Series practice and qualifying sessions at Phoenix. The 45-year-old out of Chesterfield, Virginia was quoted by motorsports writer Jeff Gluck saying that he has not hit the “panic button.”

However, that proverbial button is in Hamlin’s sights.

“Denny Hamlin: ‘I have not hit the panic button at all. I can see it. But I’m not quite there yet,'” Gluck wrote via X.

John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR contributor at Heavy Sports. He has five years of sports journalism experience. He graduated from James Madison University in May of 2022 with a degree in media arts and design. John is also a sports reporter for the Daily News-Record in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Previously, John was a sports writer for JMU's The Breeze and a NASCAR content writer for Sportskeeda. More about John Breeden

0 Comments

Denny Hamlin Not Hitting The Panic Button On Title Hopes Yet

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x