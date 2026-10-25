Denny Hamlin Reveals Talks With NASCAR Team About Potential Return

Denny Hamlin has spent nearly two decades chasing victories at NASCAR’s highest level. But even with 60-plus Cup Series wins and three Daytona 500 trophies on his résumé, there’s still one racing goal he’d like to accomplish before calling it a career.

And he’s already explored what it would take to make it happen.

The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran recently expressed interest in returning to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, with a specific ambition in mind: winning his final start in each of NASCAR’s three national series.

It’s more than a passing thought, too. Hamlin revealed Saturday that he’s had conversations with TRICON Garage team owner David Gilliland about potentially getting behind the wheel of a Truck.

Denny Hamlin Confirms Conversations About NASCAR Truck Series Return

Speaking with reporters at Talladega Superspeedway, Hamlin acknowledged that opportunities to compete in the Truck Series have already come up.

“I have talked to David (Gilliland) about the opportunity and he’s had a few races that have been open that I could’ve, but it just wasn’t the right time or just didn’t work out for me at that moment to make it happen,” Hamlin said.

While those conversations haven’t produced a confirmed race entry, Hamlin made it clear he hasn’t abandoned the idea.

“So there’ll be opportunities in the future and we’ll take advantage of those.”

The comments, shared by NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto, offer an intriguing glimpse at what Hamlin might have planned beyond his regular Cup Series commitments.

TRICON Garage fields Toyota trucks in NASCAR’s third-tier national series, making it a potential fit for Hamlin, who has spent his entire full-time Cup career driving for Toyota-backed Joe Gibbs Racing.

For now, however, there’s no announced timetable or confirmed event for a return.

Why Denny Hamlin Wants Another NASCAR Truck Series Start

Hamlin’s interest comes down to an unusual career milestone.

He wants to win his final appearance in each of NASCAR’s three national touring series: Cup, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Craftsman Truck.

The Truck Series is the remaining opportunity he’d like to pursue as part of that ambition, giving the veteran another reason to consider stepping into a race truck.

Of course, Hamlin still has unfinished business in the Cup Series, where he’s chasing his first championship despite a career filled with victories and major accomplishments.

With the 2026 season approaching its conclusion, his immediate attention remains on the Cup Series championship battle.

But his latest comments suggest fans haven’t necessarily seen the last of Hamlin in a Truck.

And if the right opportunity comes along, he sounds ready to take it.