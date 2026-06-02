Denny Hamlin Wants Nashville NASCAR Cup Series Race Cut Short, but Fans Strongly Push Back

Denny Hamlin’s proposal to shorten the Nashville Superspeedway race has sparked a strong reaction from NASCAR fans. During a recent episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin suggested reducing the Cracker Barrel 400 from 400 miles to 300 miles.

The NASCAR veteran made the comments after winning at Nashville Superspeedway, arguing that the track’s slower pace causes races to last much longer than events at comparable venues. His remarks quickly generated discussion across social media, where many fans pushed back against the idea.

While Hamlin believes a shorter race would help address lengthy race durations, many supporters argue that reducing the distance would diminish the value of attending one of the NASCAR Cup Series’ marquee events. The debate has once again brought race length into focus across NASCAR.

Denny Hamlin Explains Nashville Superspeedway Race Length Concerns

Hamlin said on Action Detrimental that NASCAR should consider lap times rather than mileage when determining race distances. According to him, Nashville Superspeedway produces slower average speeds than tracks such as Michigan International Speedway, resulting in races taking significantly longer to complete.

“At a racetrack like this, it should be 300 miles because you’re running a slower pace. You can run 400 miles at Michigan this time, which you cannot run 300 miles at Nashville.”

Hamlin explained that the total mileage may appear equal on paper, but slower speeds increase the amount of time drivers and fans spend at the track.

“The mileage might be the same. But if you’re running a slower pace, it takes you longer to get to those 400 miles.”

The three-time Daytona 500 winner pointed to Nashville’s history of lengthy races as part of the reason for his proposal.

Nashville Superspeedway Race Duration Remains a NASCAR Talking Point

The latest Nashville Superspeedway event once again ended late. Although a rain delay contributed to the extended finish, Hamlin argued that the race regularly runs too long regardless of weather interruptions.

“This race has run really, really long for a few years now. That’s why this race goes as late as it does.”

When asked about the delayed finish, Hamlin maintained that the event still would have ended too late even without the weather delay.

“It’s still too late. Just got to shorten it up.”

Nashville Superspeedway has hosted NASCAR Cup Series races since 2021. The 1.33-mile concrete oval is known for long green-flag runs and slower average speeds than many traditional intermediate tracks. Those characteristics often lead to longer race durations despite the track being shorter than at venues such as Michigan International Speedway.

NASCAR Fans Reject Denny Hamlin’s Nashville Superspeedway Proposal

Many NASCAR fans quickly opposed Hamlin’s proposal, arguing that shortening the Nashville Superspeedway race would reduce the value of an event that often requires significant travel and expense.

Blake was among those who disagreed with the suggestion.

“Denny Hamlin is wrong. We’re not all getting paid to be there or having a private charter transport us there and back. We pay, we travel, we deserve our money’s worth,” Blake wrote.

Another fan, Adam, said long races remain an important part of the NASCAR experience.

“Absolutely not. Fans like long races. 400 should be the minimum everywhere except road courses.”

Mark Rosetti also rejected the idea and pointed to the cost many fans face when traveling to races.

“I’m so tired of industry people telling fans what they want. If I’m spending thousands to travel to Nashville, I want a 400-mile race. Anything less would make me even question going.”

The reaction highlights a broader discussion within NASCAR about balancing race length, television schedules, driver fatigue, and fan experience. While Hamlin believes shorter races could help address lengthy race durations at Nashville Superspeedway, the early fan response shows strong support for keeping the event at its current 400-mile distance.