Denny Hamlin’s Michigan Victory Puts Tyler Reddick’s NASCAR Points Lead Under New Pressure

Denny Hamlin left Michigan International Speedway with more than a trophy. His victory in Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 cut into Tyler Reddick’s NASCAR Cup Series points lead and added new life to the championship battle. Hamlin’s third win of the season was also the 63rd of his Cup career, tying the late Kyle Busch for ninth on NASCAR’s all-time wins list.

While Reddick remained the points leader despite recording his first DNF of the season, Hamlin gained valuable ground with 21 races remaining before the playoffs begin. The result also tightened several battles throughout the standings, particularly around the playoff cutline. As the season approaches its midpoint, every point is becoming more important in the race to secure one of the 16 postseason spots.

NASCAR Cup Series Standings After Michigan

1. Tyler Reddick – 669 points

2. Denny Hamlin – 618 points

3. Ryan Blaney – 512 points

4. Chase Elliott – 482 points

5. Ty Gibbs – 470 points

6. Kyle Larson – 453 points

7. Carson Hocevar – 428 points

8. Chris Buescher – 424 points

9. Daniel Suarez – 418 points

10. Christopher Bell – 410 points

11. Bubba Wallace – 378 points

12. William Byron – 377 points

13. Chase Briscoe – 370 points

14. Shane van Gisbergen – 355 points

15. Brad Keselowski – 350 points

16. Austin Cindric – 332 points

17. Joey Logano – 329 points

18. Erik Jones – 314 points

19. Ryan Preece – 313 points

20. Michael McDowell – 286 points

21. AJ Allmendinger – 286 points

22. Zane Smith – 282 points

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 271 points

24. Ross Chastain – 260 points

25. Todd Gilliland – 255 points

26. Riley Herbst – 250 points

27. Austin Dillon – 245 points

28. John Hunter Nemechek – 236 points

29. Noah Gragson – 212 points

30. Josh Berry – 196 points

31. Ty Dillon – 190 points

32. Alex Bowman – 178 points

33. Cole Custer – 175 points

34. Connor Zilisch – 148 points

35. Cody Ware – 131 points

36. Casey Mears – 9 points

37. Katherine Legge – 8 points

38. BJ McLeod – 3 points

Denny Hamlin Gains Momentum in NASCAR Title Fight

Hamlin’s Michigan win came at the perfect time. Despite Reddick maintaining a 51-point advantage, Hamlin has emerged as his closest challenger. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran has three wins this season and continues to lead the series in laps led.

The victory carried extra emotion as Hamlin honored Kyle Busch, who passed away in May. During his celebration, he waved a tribute flag dedicated to Busch after matching his career win total.

Reddick remains in control thanks to five victories and consistent performances throughout the season, but his first DNF showed that the gap can shrink quickly.

NASCAR Playoff Battle Remains Extremely Tight

The battle for the playoff cutoff line might be the most fiercely contested in the garage. Austin Cindric currently occupies the final playoff position with 332 points, while Joey Logano sits only three points behind in 17th.

Drivers from Bubba Wallace in 11th through Logano in 17th remain separated by just 49 points. A strong finish, stage win, or bad race could quickly change the order.

With more than half of the regular season still remaining, the championship race and playoff battle are far from settled. Michigan proved that momentum can shift in a single weekend, and Hamlin’s victory ensured the pressure on Reddick will only increase in the weeks ahead.