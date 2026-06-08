Denny Hamlin’s Michigan Victory Puts Tyler Reddick’s NASCAR Points Lead Under New Pressure

Denny Hamlin left Michigan International Speedway with more than a trophy. His victory in Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 cut into Tyler Reddick’s NASCAR Cup Series points lead and added new life to the championship battle. Hamlin’s third win of the season was also the 63rd of his Cup career, tying the late Kyle Busch for ninth on NASCAR’s all-time wins list.
While Reddick remained the points leader despite recording his first DNF of the season, Hamlin gained valuable ground with 21 races remaining before the playoffs begin. The result also tightened several battles throughout the standings, particularly around the playoff cutline. As the season approaches its midpoint, every point is becoming more important in the race to secure one of the 16 postseason spots.
NASCAR Cup Series Standings After Michigan
1. Tyler Reddick – 669 points
2. Denny Hamlin – 618 points
3. Ryan Blaney – 512 points
4. Chase Elliott – 482 points
5. Ty Gibbs – 470 points
6. Kyle Larson – 453 points
7. Carson Hocevar – 428 points
8. Chris Buescher – 424 points
9. Daniel Suarez – 418 points
10. Christopher Bell – 410 points
11. Bubba Wallace – 378 points
12. William Byron – 377 points
13. Chase Briscoe – 370 points
14. Shane van Gisbergen – 355 points
15. Brad Keselowski – 350 points
16. Austin Cindric – 332 points
17. Joey Logano – 329 points
18. Erik Jones – 314 points
19. Ryan Preece – 313 points
20. Michael McDowell – 286 points
21. AJ Allmendinger – 286 points
22. Zane Smith – 282 points
23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 271 points
24. Ross Chastain – 260 points
25. Todd Gilliland – 255 points
26. Riley Herbst – 250 points
27. Austin Dillon – 245 points
28. John Hunter Nemechek – 236 points
29. Noah Gragson – 212 points
30. Josh Berry – 196 points
31. Ty Dillon – 190 points
32. Alex Bowman – 178 points
33. Cole Custer – 175 points
34. Connor Zilisch – 148 points
35. Cody Ware – 131 points
36. Casey Mears – 9 points
37. Katherine Legge – 8 points
38. BJ McLeod – 3 points
Denny Hamlin Gains Momentum in NASCAR Title Fight
Hamlin’s Michigan win came at the perfect time. Despite Reddick maintaining a 51-point advantage, Hamlin has emerged as his closest challenger. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran has three wins this season and continues to lead the series in laps led.
The victory carried extra emotion as Hamlin honored Kyle Busch, who passed away in May. During his celebration, he waved a tribute flag dedicated to Busch after matching his career win total.
Reddick remains in control thanks to five victories and consistent performances throughout the season, but his first DNF showed that the gap can shrink quickly.
NASCAR Playoff Battle Remains Extremely Tight
The battle for the playoff cutoff line might be the most fiercely contested in the garage. Austin Cindric currently occupies the final playoff position with 332 points, while Joey Logano sits only three points behind in 17th.
Drivers from Bubba Wallace in 11th through Logano in 17th remain separated by just 49 points. A strong finish, stage win, or bad race could quickly change the order.
With more than half of the regular season still remaining, the championship race and playoff battle are far from settled. Michigan proved that momentum can shift in a single weekend, and Hamlin’s victory ensured the pressure on Reddick will only increase in the weeks ahead.
Denny Hamlin’s Michigan Victory Puts Tyler Reddick’s NASCAR Points Lead Under New Pressure