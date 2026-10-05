Denny Hamlin’s Title Hopes Take Crushing Blow at Las Vegas

Denny Hamlin’s chances at winning an elusive first NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2026 got more challenging after Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was anything but an easy day for the driver of the No. 11, who finished 16th.

Denny Hamlin’s Difficult Day in Las Vegas

The beginning of the race looked promising for the 45-year-old. Hamlin grabbed the pole in Saturday’s qualifying session and led the early laps of the race.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver surrendered the lead to teammate Chase Briscoe prior to the end of Stage 1 but held serve in fourth position. However, in the closing laps of the opening stage, disaster bit Hamlin.

Hamlin spun out through turns 3 and 4 and suffered minor damage to the splitter of his No. 11 Toyota. Despite the spin, Hamlin stayed in the race but the damage to the splitter hindered his car’s speed.

Hamlin was mired back in the pack for the bulk of the 267-lap race. At the beginning of the final stage, Hamlin lost multiple positions prior to a restart due to fuel pressure problems.

Hamlin salvaged a 16th-place finish after being shuffled outside the top 20 after the early-race spin. Because of his spin, Hamlin did not earn any stage points. Larson, who finished second in the race, only totaled one stage point.

Hamlin missed out on a major opportunity to score stage points and cut away at the 26-point deficit he faced going into the South Point 400. After Las Vegas, Hamlin now trails Larson by 40 points.

Denny Hamlin Reflects on Tough Las Vegas Outing

After an eventful South Point 400, Hamlin spoke to reporters following a day of what could have been for the 64-time Cup Series winner.

Hamlin spoke about his perspective of his early-race spin, believing he might have gotten caught up in marbles at the top of the racetrack’s surface.

“Evidently, there were marbles or something up there. It was quite odd. I went up there to try and get a run and just spun out and obviously damaged the car,” Hamlin said.

Now facing a 40-point deficit, Hamlin does not feel great about his title hopes. However, if they can continue bringing fast cars to the racetrack, winning a championship is still doable.

“Not great. … If we perform, speed wise, like we did today, at least in the first stage before the damage, then yeah, we can,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin has no knowledge of what happened regarding the fuel pressure at the start of the final stage.

“No idea. Car cut off,” Hamlin said.

While Hamlin has not had dismal Chase performances, he certainly knows they have underperformed. Especially on Sunday at Las Vegas, Hamlin said there is no telling how many points he could have earned.

“Definitely not smooth. We haven’t had any catastrophe days but we’ve certainly had our fair share of not performing. Today, obviously leaving a bazillion points on the table considering where we were on speed before the wreck,” Hamlin said.

From the time he was mired back in the pack, Hamlin did everything in his power to gain positions. Unfortunately, the Virginia native was fighting an uphill battle.

“I tried to make up all the positions we could but this car was very bad. Once I spun, it probably knocked the splitter up. The bottom of the car drug off and, as we know, when you drive with the bottom of the car off, you got no downforce,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin has five races remaining to retake the points lead and claim his first Cup championship. The Cup Series circuit heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway next Sunday.