NASCAR Announces Major Dolly Parton Tribute for Bristol Race Weekend

Dolly Parton’s unmistakable pink butterfly is coming to NASCAR.

Bristol Motor Speedway announced a sweeping tribute to the late country music legend for Bass Pro Shops Night Race week, with Parton’s music, signature butterfly and legacy set to become part of the NASCAR experience throughout the Tennessee track from Sept. 17-19.

And the tribute could make its way directly onto the race cars.

With approval from the Dollywood Foundation, Bristol created a special tribute mark featuring a pink butterfly with “Dolly” written across the center. Bristol will make a race-ready version of the decal available to teams across all three of NASCAR’s national series to display on their cars.

Bristol will also feature the butterfly prominently on track walls and throughout the speedway property, making Parton’s presence difficult to miss during one of NASCAR’s biggest weekends of the season.

NASCAR Teams Can Carry Dolly Parton Tribute on Their Cars

Bristol’s plans go well beyond a single pre-race ceremony.

Bristol will play Parton’s music throughout the property during race weekend and give fans an opportunity to leave their own messages honoring the East Tennessee native.

The track will place a 15-foot-wide by 7-foot-tall tribute banner in the Fan Zone, where fans can write messages and add their signatures throughout the weekend.

“Dolly’s impact reaches far beyond East Tennessee, but she’ll always have a special place here at home,” Bristol Motor Speedway president and general manager Jerry Caldwell said.

“We wanted to create a meaningful way for our fans and race teams to join us in honoring her during one of Bristol’s biggest weekends. We’re grateful to the Dollywood Foundation for helping us bring this tribute to life.”

Few places could provide a more fitting setting.

Parton was born and raised in East Tennessee before becoming one of the most recognizable entertainers in the world. Her connection to the region remained a defining part of her life and career, most visibly through Dollywood in nearby Pigeon Forge.

Now, her signature butterfly will become part of the scenery when NASCAR descends on Bristol.

Bristol Going All Out for NASCAR Night Race Weekend

The Parton tribute adds another major element to an already loaded Bristol weekend.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday, Sept. 19, will feature Academy Award-winning actor and producer Brad Pitt as grand marshal. Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner and two-time IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden will serve as honorary pace car driver.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is also scheduled to appear, while Brian Kelley will perform a pre-race concert.

Bristol’s traditional driver introductions will feature music personally selected by the competitors. A children’s choir will perform the national anthem, and Lee Greenwood is scheduled to sing “God Bless the USA” as a bald eagle flies above the stadium. Two U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft are scheduled to complete a flyover.

The track will also honor Kyle Busch and his extraordinary history at Bristol. Fans will receive yellow “Rowdy Towels” and unite for a Lap 18 tribute recognizing Busch and his success at the famed short track.

The weekend begins Thursday with the Bush’s Beans 200 ARCA Menards Series race and UNOH 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Chase race. Friday features NASCAR Cup Series qualifying and the Food City 300 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase race before the Cup Series takes center stage Saturday night.

For Parton, however, the tribute will stretch across all three days.

Her music will play around the property. Fans will be able to leave personal messages. Her pink butterfly will cover portions of the speedway. And NASCAR teams will have the chance to carry the tribute onto the track themselves.

For one of the biggest NASCAR weekends in Tennessee, Bristol is making sure one of East Tennessee’s most beloved figures is everywhere.