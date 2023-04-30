Dover Motor Speedway Presents Big Opportunity for Chase Elliott

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers take on Dover Motor Speedway on May 1 after rainfall led to the race moving to a different day. This event will be Chase Elliott’s third after returning from a fractured tibia, and it will present a major opportunity to reach the playoffs.

The reason why Dover stands out is that Elliott already has two previous wins at the Monster Mile. He first captured the checkered flag late in the 2018 season. He then won the first Next Gen race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Along with the wins, Elliott has delivered standout performances at the one-mile track. He has made 12 Cup Series starts at Dover, and he has posted top-five finishes in nine of them. The only exceptions are a 12th-place finish in early 2018, a 38th-place finish in 2019 (engine), and a 39th-place finish in 2020 (crash).

“It’s certainly an opportunity,’’ Elliott said during his pre-Dover press conference on April 29. “I think when we show up properly any given week can be a good opportunity for us, frankly. Certainly, this has been a good track for us. Does it guarantee tomorrow’s going to go good? No, but I certainly hope so.”

There Are Multiple Factors That Go Into a Dover Win

While Elliott has strong statistics at Dover, he is well aware that simply avoiding incidents on the track is not enough to secure a win. He has to avoid penalties at all costs while his crew has to take care of business on each and every pit stop.

On top of performing well on the track and delivering perfect performances on pit road, there is strategy. The teams have to figure out the best time to make stops and when to gamble and stay out on the track.

Crew chief Alan Gustafson has a solid working relationship with Elliott, which has led to them celebrating 18 wins and a Cup Series championship. Gustafson has also regularly made the correct strategy call when it truly matters, which is one reason why Elliott is a favorite to win at numerous tracks on the schedule.

“These races, a lot can happen, and a lot can happen out of your control,” Elliott continued. “You’ve got to put it together on the racetrack, on the pit box, on pit road. Everything has to be perfect and that’s a lot to put together.

“I think it’s a bit unfair to throw that all on one day and bet the house on it. That’s just unrealistic, but I think we can go and have a good run here just like we can go and have a good run next week or the next 15 after that if we show up and do our part.’’

A Win Could Move Elliott Into a Tie

If Elliott can win the postponed race at Dover Motor Speedway, he will secure a spot in the Cup Series playoffs. This is the most important item on the No. 9 team’s to-do list. Though there are other benefits.

Elliott enters the Dover race with two previous Cup Series wins at the one-mile track. This is the second-most among active drivers, and it puts him behind three fellow Cup Series champions.

Kevin Harvick (2015, 2018, 2020), Kyle Busch (2008, 2010, 2017), and Martin Truex Jr. (2007, 2016, 2019) have all celebrated three wins at Dover Motor Speedway. They have achieved a considerable amount of success while trying to move closer to Jimmie Johnson and his 11 Dover wins.

Interestingly enough, Harvick, Busch, and Truex were unable to win at Dover during their championship seasons. This is also true for Elliott as he won the championship in 2020 but went winless at the track that season.