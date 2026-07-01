Dover Motor Speedway Honors Kyle Busch’s Final NASCAR Win

Dover Motor Speedway has honored Kyle Busch’s final NASCAR win in the wake of the two-time Cup Series champion’s tragic passing. Busch won the Craftsman Truck Series race at Dover on May 15, just six days before he died at age 41.

The win was Busch’s 69th victory in the Craftsman Truck Series and 234th overall NASCAR win. While the win at the time was just another notch in the champion driver’s career, it carries more weight with the NASCAR community in the wake of the tragedy.

On Wednesday, Dover Motor Speedway honored Busch’s final triumph with a special plaque.

Dover honors Busch’s last win: ‘Forever remembered’

Just outside the Dover Motor Speedway stands “Miles The Monster.” Known as the track’s mascot, a 46-foot statue of the concrete-themed creature with red eyes stands around the fan zone.

When getting up close to the bottom of the statue, fans will see a plaque recognizing every winner at the Dover Motor Speedway across all three of NASCAR’s top series.

In a post by Dover’s social media team, it was shown that the plaque recognizing Busch’s final win has been put in its proper place on the statue.

“Forever remembered,” Dover Motor Speedway wrote.

At Dover, Busch was a three-time victor in the Cup Series, with his last win coming in October 2017.

The May 15 Ecosave 200 at Dover was a vintage Kyle Busch performance.

Wheeling the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, Busch qualified on the pole, swept both stages, and led a race-high 147 of 200 laps en route to victory.

During his post-race interview, Busch was asked by FOX sports reporter Amanda Busick why the moments of winning never get old.

“Because you never know when the last one is,” Busch said.

Since his passing, Busch’s words after that victory have resonated with the NASCAR community. In what are now prophetic words, no one could have predicted what was going to happen six days later.

Busch was the winningest overall driver in NASCAR history with 234 career wins. He totaled 63 Cup Series wins, 102 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victories, and 69 Craftsman Truck Series wins.

Busch’s sudden passing on May 21 has shaken the sports world to the core and his absence is still a massive void over one month later.

Sonoma Raceway honored Kyle Busch last Sunday at Sonoma

In the continuing tributes honoring the life and legacy of Kyle Busch, Sonoma Raceway paid its respects during this past race weekend.

On the eighth turn of the California road course, two Busch 8 decals were plastered on the turn’s retaining wall in honor of the late champion.

“Turn 8 at Sonoma Raceway is dedicated to Kyle Busch,” NASCAR on FOX wrote via X.

Busch was a two-time winner at Sonoma, claiming victories in 2008 and 2015. The 2015 was Busch’s first race back that season after suffering a broken leg and foot in a crash at Daytona, causing him to miss 11 races.

Busch went on to win one of his two championships that year.

Since his passing, the NASCAR community has come together to honor Kyle Busch with heartfelt tributes. With his impact on the sport, it is safe to say those tributes will continue through the rest of the 2026 season and beyond.