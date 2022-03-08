Driver of NASCAR Team Hauler Killed in Highway Accident: Police

Steven Stotts, a hauler driver for David Gilliland Racing, died at the age of 54 after a crash outside of Longview, Texas. Texas Highway Patrol and DGR both confirmed the news with separate statements on March 8.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred at 4:25 a.m. CT on Interstate 20 about a half-mile from Longview. The hauler was en route to Phoenix for the ARCA Menards Series race on March 11 when it struck a small box trailer towed by a 2020 Honda Passport traveling in the westbound outside lane.

Sad news from Texas Highway Patrol. DGR hauler driver Steven Stotts was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers John Zaverl and Michael Mizzelle are in stable condition. Driver of the other vehicle involved is in stable condition. They were taking ARCA car to Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/0fRn9xmtGD — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 8, 2022

“[The DGR hauler] and towed trailer were traveling west on IH-20 approaching [the Honda Passport] from behind. The driver of [The DGR hauler] failed to control its speed and struck [the Honda Passport’s] towed trailer,” the Texas Department of Public Safety said in an initial release.

“The impact caused [the Honda Passport] to roll onto its side into the center median and its towed trailer to vault over the concrete barrier into the eastbound lane. [The DGR Hauler] also traveled into the center median, struck the concrete barrier and caught fire, its towed trailer turned onto its side in the center median.”

Stotts was pronounced dead at the scene, per the Texas Department of Public Safety. Zaverl and Mizzelle were both transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in stable condition. The driver of the Honda Passport, Young Mo Kang, 63, was also transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center.

DGR Confirmed the News With a Statement

David Gilliland Racing released two statements on March 8 confirming the crash. The first noted that Taylor Gray’s involvement in the ARCA Menards Series race will be determined at a later time. The second confirmed that the two passengers had been released from the hospital.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Steven Stotts, co-driver for our No. 17 ARCA team transporter, that was involved in an accident early this morning near Longview, Texas,” DGR said in a statement. “Our deepest sympathies go out to Steven’s family and friends.

“John Zaverl and Michael Mizzelle, who were passengers in the transporter, have been treated and released from a local hospital. Our continued thoughts are with the driver of the second vehicle involved in the accident.”

Members of the Industry Sent Numerous Messages to DGR

The entire team here at JD Motorsports are praying for everyone involved. — JD Motorsports (@JDMotorsports01) March 8, 2022

When DGR confirmed the tragic news, members of the industry came together to show their support. Team Penske, JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, Kaulig Racing, and numerous other teams all sent messages offering their condolences.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the [David Gilliland Racing]

organization and all of the families involved,” ThorSport Racing said in a statement on March 8.

“We are saddened to learn David Gilliland Racing hauler driver Steven Stotts lost his life in a traffic accident en route to this weekend’s race in Phoenix,” the ARCA Menards Series said in a statement. “The NASCAR and ARCA communities send our thoughts and prayers to Steven’s friends, family, teammates, and those individuals injured in this incident during this difficult time.”

