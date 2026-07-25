NASCAR Driver Becomes First Motorsports Competitor With Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Few athletes have left a legacy that extends far beyond their sport.

For one NASCAR legend, that legacy now includes one of the world’s most recognizable honors.

On Saturday, Legacy Motor Club announced that seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has become the first motorsports competitor to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, earning a permanent place among some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports.

The honor recognizes not only Johnson’s remarkable accomplishments behind the wheel, but also his impact as a philanthropist, entrepreneur, broadcaster and co-owner of Legacy Motor Club.

A Historic Honor for One of NASCAR’s Greatest Champions

Johnson’s résumé has long placed him among the greatest drivers in NASCAR history.

Over more than two decades, he captured seven Cup Series championships, tying Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most all-time. He also won 83 Cup Series races, ranks among the winningest drivers the sport has ever produced and became the first driver to win five consecutive Cup championships from 2006 through 2010.

His achievements reached beyond NASCAR. Johnson became the only motorsports competitor to be named the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year, and he was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on the first ballot.

Now, his influence has reached another milestone.

According to Legacy Motor Club, Johnson is the first motorsports competitor ever selected to receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the Sports Entertainment category, cementing his legacy beyond the racetrack.

Johnson reflected on the honor in a statement released Saturday.

“To receive this honor is incredibly humbling,” Johnson said. “As a kid growing up in Southern California, Hollywood always represented a place where dreams became reality. I never imagined my path would lead through racing, much less to something like this. I’m grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey, my family, teammates, partners, competitors, fans, and friends. This recognition reflects all of us.”

Johnson’s Legacy Continues to Grow

While Johnson officially stepped away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition following the 2020 season, he has remained one of the sport’s most influential figures.

In recent years, he has expanded his role as co-owner of Legacy Motor Club while also competing in select NASCAR events and pursuing opportunities in business, broadcasting and philanthropy.

Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said Johnson’s accomplishments made him a natural choice for the honor.

“Jimmie Johnson’s remarkable career has been defined by speed, determination, and excellence at the highest level of motorsports,” Martinez said. “As both a champion racecar driver and as an expert broadcaster in this field, his incredible achievements have inspired racing fans around the world, and we are proud to honor his enduring legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Jimmie’s star is a fitting tribute to a true champion whose impact extends far beyond the finish line.”

The recognition adds yet another chapter to one of the most decorated careers NASCAR has ever seen.

From tying the sport’s championship record and winning 83 Cup races to becoming a Hall of Famer and helping guide Legacy Motor Club into NASCAR’s future, Johnson has already secured his place among racing’s all-time greats.

Now, he’ll also have a permanent place on Hollywood Boulevard.