NASCAR Driver Leaving Team for 2027 Season Amid Major Changes

Another NASCAR driver is headed for a new chapter in 2027, and this departure comes just as his current team prepares for a major overhaul.

Brennan Poole will leave Alpha Prime Racing at the conclusion of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season, ending a three-year partnership that helped establish the No. 44 team as one of the series’ most competitive independent entries.

Alpha Prime confirmed the news Monday, Oct. 12. The decision comes as the organization prepares to switch from Chevrolet to Ford for the 2027 season.

But there’s an interesting twist: Alpha Prime wanted Poole back.

Brennan Poole Makes Decision on 2027 NASCAR Future

According to the team’s announcement, Alpha Prime offered Poole a contract extension for 2027, but the veteran driver elected to pursue another opportunity.

That decision means the organization will need a new driver for its No. 44 entry as it begins its partnership with Ford Racing.

Poole has been a fixture at Alpha Prime since 2024, recording three top-five finishes and 11 top-10s across 95 starts. He’s also helped the team consistently outperform expectations against better-funded organizations.

Team founder Tommy Joe Martins made no secret of his disappointment.

“Ultimately he feels like he’s making the right decision, and I respect it – I just disagree with him, obviously,” Martins said in the team’s announcement.

Despite the disagreement, Martins emphasized that the relationship remains strong.

Alpha Prime Racing Faces Another Big Change for 2027

Poole’s departure adds another significant piece to Alpha Prime’s offseason plans.

The organization is already preparing to transition to Ford next season, making the upcoming driver change particularly noteworthy. Poole had become one of the team’s most reliable performers, helping elevate its standing in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series garage.

Currently 17th in the 2026 driver standings, Poole is on pace for a third consecutive top-20 points finish with the organization.

Alpha Prime has not announced who will replace him in the No. 44, and Poole has yet to reveal where he’ll compete in 2027.

For now, both sides remain committed to finishing the season together before going their separate ways.