NASCAR Driver Admits He’s Hit ‘Rock Bottom’ in Emotional Message

Frankie Muniz has spent years reinventing himself, trading Hollywood sets for race tracks as he pursued an entirely different career behind the wheel.

But on Friday, the NASCAR driver shared an unusually personal message about a battle taking place away from racing.

Muniz revealed that the past six weeks of his life have felt like a “nightmare,” acknowledging that he has reached what he described as “rock bottom” while opening up about the difficult work he believes must come next.

“The last 6 weeks of my life have been a nightmare I’m praying to wake up from,” Muniz wrote. “Everything felt heavy, unclear, and like it was falling apart at the same time. I wouldn’t wish this season on anyone.”

Muniz did not disclose exactly what happened during those six weeks. Instead, his message focused on where the experience has left him and why he believes reaching such a low point could ultimately force meaningful change.

Frankie Muniz Opens Up About Hitting ‘Rock Bottom’

Muniz acknowledged that the difficult stretch has given him something he may not have otherwise had: time and space to take a hard look at himself.

“The unexpected gift in the middle of it is that I’ve had nowhere to hide,” Muniz wrote. “I’ve had time to sit with myself, do real self-reflection, and finally see the areas of my life that need work if I want to become a better version of me. Not the polished version I show the world…the actual one.”

The 40-year-old then addressed the idea of reaching rock bottom and why he has started looking at this period of his life differently.

“I read that sometimes hitting rock bottom is the thing that wakes you up,” Muniz continued. “It forces the changes you needed to make all along so you can live the best life possible.”

Rather than viewing his current circumstances as a permanent destination, Muniz said he believes there may eventually come a time when he is grateful for what the experience forced him to confront.

“In five years I believe I’ll look back at this exact low point and feel grateful for it, because the high I’ll be standing on then only exists because I went through this.”

Muniz did not identify a specific reason for what he described as his “nightmare” six weeks.

His message does, however, come roughly two months after he announced that he and Paige Price were divorcing following “10 beautiful years together.” Muniz and Price married in 2020 and share a 5-year-old son, Mauz.

Importantly, Muniz did not say Friday that the divorce was the reason for his recent struggles, and he did not directly connect the two.

Muniz Says ‘This Isn’t the End of the Story’

Muniz’s deeply personal message comes amid one of the more unconventional career transformations in motorsports.

Best known to millions for starring as Malcolm in “Malcolm in the Middle,” Muniz eventually turned his longtime interest in racing into a serious pursuit. He competed full-time in the ARCA Menards Series in 2023 before making the jump into NASCAR competition and ultimately racing in the Craftsman Truck Series.

But Friday’s message had little to do with lap times or results.

Instead, Muniz made clear that his immediate focus is on the work he believes he needs to do personally.

“This isn’t the end of the story,” Muniz wrote. “It’s the part where I start doing the work…the uncomfortable, unglamorous, necessary work. I’m choosing to treat this season as the foundation, not the finish line.”

Muniz finished his message by reaching out to others who may find themselves in a similarly difficult place.

“If you’re in a low place right now too, you’re not broken. You’re being rebuilt. Let’s keep going!”

It was a vulnerable admission from a driver whose public story in recent years has largely centered on reinvention.

This time, Muniz isn’t presenting the finished version of that next chapter. By his own account, he’s still working through it.

But he made one thing clear: He doesn’t view rock bottom as where his story ends.