NASCAR Driver Searching for Fan Injured During Race Incident

Ross Chastain is trying to track down a NASCAR fan he was told was injured during last weekend’s Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

The Trackhouse Racing driver was involved in one of the most dramatic incidents of the Cracker Barrel 400 when a brake rotor exploded on his No. 1 Chevrolet, sending him hard into the outside wall. The failure ended Chastain’s race and scattered debris from the car around the track.

Days later, Chastain revealed that his focus has shifted beyond the crash itself.

The Cup Series driver has been attempting to locate a fan he was told may have been injured when debris reached the grandstands during the incident.

Ross Chastain Wants to Find the Fan

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Speaking during a recent appearance on the “Like a Farmer” podcast, Chastain revealed that he and his team have been trying to locate a young fan who was reportedly struck by a piece of brake rotor debris during the Nashville race.

“When my brake rotor exploded, a kid got hit with a piece and had to go get some stitches. So, we’re reaching out to him now, we’re trying to find him. I just got loose terms around it, but we’re going to get ahold of him, see if he’s okay, and send him some stuff. The word was that he went and got stitches, and came back and watched the end of the race. So, that’s what I was told, and we’re trying to find him. That’s crazy, think about getting hit with a piece brake rotor from a race car.”

According to Chastain, the fan received stitches after the incident but was able to return and watch the remainder of the race. The Trackhouse Racing driver said he hopes to connect with the fan personally and make sure he is doing well following the accident.

The incident occurred after a brake rotor failure sent Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet into the wall during the closing stages of the Cracker Barrel 400, ending his race and scattering debris from the damaged car. Chastain was credited with a 37th-place finish.

Rotor Failure Ended Chastain’s Day

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Brake rotor failures have become an occasional talking point in NASCAR’s Next Gen era because of the extreme temperatures generated during competition.

When a rotor fails, drivers can instantly lose braking capability while debris from the damaged component is often scattered around the racing surface.

For Chastain, the failure came at one of the fastest points on the Nashville oval.

The crash left visible damage to the No. 1 Chevrolet and forced the Trackhouse Racing driver out of contention before the finish.

While rotor failures are relatively uncommon, they can create dangerous situations because of the amount of energy involved when parts fail at racing speeds.

In this case, Chastain’s primary concern is no longer the damage to his race car.

Instead, he is hoping to connect with the fan he was told may have been affected by the incident.

For Chastain, the race ended with a brake rotor explosion and a hard crash into the wall.

Nearly a week later, his attention remains on finding the fan and making sure they’re okay.