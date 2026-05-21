NASCAR Drivers, Fans React to Death of Kyle Busch

The NASCAR community is mourning the death of Kyle Busch.

Shortly after NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing confirmed Thursday that Busch had died at the age of 41, drivers, teams, racing personalities and fans flooded social media with emotional tributes honoring one of the sport’s most accomplished and recognizable stars.

Busch’s death sent shockwaves throughout the racing world, with many fans struggling to process the loss of a driver who had spent more than two decades at the center of NASCAR’s biggest moments.

Denny Hamlin, one of Busch’s longtime competitors and former Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, shared one of the most emotional reactions on social media.

“Absolutely cannot comprehend this news,” Hamlin wrote on X. “We just need to think of his family during this time. We love you KB.”

Absolutely cannot comprehend this news. We just need to think of his family during this time. We love you KB. https://t.co/cpaXg2HZGF — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) May 21, 2026

Fellow Cup Series competitor, Brad Keselowski, shared: “Absolute shock. Very hard to process. Hug your loved ones.”

Former competitor turned broadcaster, Clint Bowyer: I just talked to him Friday. In complete shock, as we all are. The devastation and sadness is beyond words. Praying for Samantha, Brexton, Lennix, his entire family and loved ones

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also shared a lengthy tribute reflecting on Busch’s impact both on and off the racetrack.

“There aren’t really words for today,” Stenhouse wrote on X. “I’ve raced against Kyle for a long time, and anyone who’s lined up next to him knows exactly what made him special.”

“He gave you everything he had, every single lap, and he made all of us better for it.”

Joe Gibbs Racing, where Busch won two NASCAR Cup Series championships, also shared a lengthy tribute honoring both his racing accomplishments and his role as a father and teammate.

“Our hearts are broken for Samantha, Brexton, Lennix, and the entire Busch family,” the organization wrote on X. “Kyle was a fierce competitor, an incredible teammate, and, far more importantly, a devoted husband, father, and son.”

John Hunter Nemechek credits Kyle for his career and calls him his “mentor” and “friend.”

Rising NASCAR star Connor Zilisch also shared an emotional tribute on X.

“At a loss for words,” Zilisch wrote. “Thinking and praying for the entire Busch family. Godspeed my friend.”

“Absolute Legend, still shocked,” driver Connor Daly wrote on Instagram.

NASCAR personality John Crist added, “This makes so so sad man,” while fellow driver Chase Purdy wrote, “Praying for the Busch family. Rest in Peace KB.”

Others across the sport shared similarly emotional messages.

“Praying for his family,” driver Kylie Glick wrote.

Charlotte Motor Speedway responded with broken-heart emojis, while countless fans shared memories of Busch’s legendary career and the impact he had on their love for NASCAR.

Fans Share Emotional Memories of Kyle Busch

Many reactions reflected just how deeply Busch resonated with racing fans — even those who openly admitted they rooted against him during his career.

“Never liked him as a driver but man this one hurts,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “Love him or hate him on the track, this is so incredibly sad. RIP to a legend.”

One longtime fan commented: “Absolute shock. Does not feel real. My favorite driver since I was 9.”

Another emotional post read: “Went to Dover last weekend to watch the race, I had no idea I would be watching Kyle Busch’s last race. Rest in peace legend.”

Fans from outside the United States also joined the outpouring of support.

“I’m from Argentina, and I had the pleasure of choosing Kyle Busch or Dale Earnhardt Jr. to play on the PlayStation 2,” one fan wrote. “They were my favorites.”

Others referenced Busch’s iconic “Rowdy” nickname and the legacy he leaves behind.

“Thanks for the memories Rowdy,” one fan posted. “The sport never gonna be the same again.”

NASCAR Community Shares Heartbreak

As the tributes continued pouring in, more notable names from across the racing world shared reactions to the devastating news.

“This is so heart breaking. Prayers to the family,” Stevie Nicks Racing posted.

“Praying hard for Samantha, Brexton and Lennix and the rest of the Busch family,” racing personality Paityn Mary Jane Motorsports wrote.

Another fan summed up the disbelief felt throughout the sport by writing: “One of the saddest days in the sport. What a shock. Rest in peace to a warrior and a legend.”

Others struggled to even find words.

“We race for 18 in Charlotte,” another fan posted, referencing Busch’s iconic No. 18 car that became synonymous with his rise to NASCAR superstardom.

One emotional fan added: “As much as I didn’t really like the guy in racing, outside of racing he was a family man.”

One of NASCAR’s Most Polarizing — and Respected — Stars

Throughout his career, Busch became one of NASCAR’s most polarizing figures.

His aggressive driving style, confidence and willingness to embrace the villain role often made him one of the sport’s most debated drivers. But even many fans who rooted against him respected his talent and competitiveness.

By the end of his career, Busch had built one of the greatest résumés in NASCAR history, including two Cup Series championships, a NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship and dozens of victories across all three national touring series.

Many fans referenced that greatness directly in their tributes Thursday.

“One of the best to ever do it on the track,” one fan wrote, “and an incredible husband and father off the track.”

For millions of NASCAR fans, Kyle Busch was more than simply a driver.

He was one of the defining faces of an entire generation of the sport.