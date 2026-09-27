Erik Jones Re-Signs NASCAR Cup Series Deal With Legacy Motor Club

Erik Jones has re-signed with Legacy Motor Club to remain the driver of the No. 43 Toyota in 2027 and beyond. The news is according to LMC co-owner, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, via the team’s fan website.

Jones has piloted the No. 43 machine since the 2022 season when the team was formerly Petty GMS Motorsports. The three-time Cup Series winner remained in the seat beginning in 2023 when the organization was rebranded to Legacy Motor Club.

Jones is one of the constants for LMC heading into 2027 amid a huge driver shakeup. Josh Berry joins the team in 2027 to drive the No. 42 Toyota, replacing John Hunter Nemechek.

LMC is also expanding to a three-car operation in 2027 with Riley Herbst piloting the No. 84 Toyota full-time.

Jones re-signs with Legacy Motor Club, confirmed by Johnson

The news of Jones re-signing with Legacy was brought to light by FOX NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass.

Pockrass noted that Johnson said on LMC’s fan website that Jones is set to return to the No. 43 in 2027 and will be with the organization for the “foreseeable future.” However, what that entails has yet to be confirmed.

“Erik Jones has re-signed with Legacy Motor Club for the ‘foreseeable future’ … according to Jimmie Johnson on the Legacy fan club website,” Pockrass wrote via X.

This is a developing story