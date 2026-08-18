‘Even Year Logano’: Unique NASCAR Trend Explained

Joey Logano has emerged as one of NASCAR’s most accomplished drivers over the last decade. However, when it comes to the three-time Cup Series champion’s success, there has been an interesting pattern in his peaks and valleys.

During the run of the previous elimination-style playoff format (2014-2025), the Team Penske star made six appearances in the Championship 4 race and captured the championship three times. All of those happened to come in even-numbered years.

If you have been on NASCAR social media, you have probably heard of “Even Year Logano.” So, what is this statistical trend? Here, we will break down “Even Year Logano.”

Logano’s greatest success has come during even-numbered years

In his second season piloting the No. 22 Team Penske Ford in 2014, Logano totaled five victories and appeared in the Championship 4 race.

While he did not leave Homestead-Miami with the title that night, it was by far a career-season for the Connecticut native at that point.

Logano recorded a career-high six wins in 2015, but a disastrous Round of 8 in the playoffs caused him to miss out on a Championship 4 spot for the second straight year.

However, another even-numbered year came around. In 2016, Logano wheeled his way to three victories and finished runner-up in the Championship 4 to Jimmie Johnson, who won a record-tying seventh Cup title.

The 2017 season saw Logano go to victory lane at Richmond, but he missed the playoffs after the win was deemed ineligible for the playoffs due to his car failing post-race inspection.

After missing out on the championship in another odd-numbered year, Logano captured three wins and his first Cup Series title in 2018.

Logano missed out on the Championship 4 in 2019, but rebounded in the even-numbered 2020 by finishing runner-up in the championship standings after claiming three victories during the season.

The 2021 season was another odd-numbered, down year for Logano as he only earned one win, but he backed it up in the even-numbered 2022 season with four wins and his second Cup championship.

In 2023, Logano failed to make it out of the first round of the playoffs. However, the 2024 season saw Logano get hot late in the season as he earned three playoff wins and captured his third Cup Series title in the end.

Is ‘Even Year Logano’ inevitable in 2026?

The 2025 season was another subpar one for Logano as he managed to only earn one win during the campaign.

This season, NASCAR has seen shades of the 2024 Logano that got on a run late in the season. After being below The Chase cutoff for much of the season, Logano has picked up two wins in the last four races (North Wilkesboro, Richmond).

With two races remaining until The Chase, the 36-year-old has a comfortable 142-point advantage over the cut line, currently ninth in the standings.

Are we about to see “Even Year Logano” strike again?

Amid his 18th full-time season in Cup Series action, Logano is seeking his fourth Cup title. The feat would tie Jeff Gordon and he would become one of only five drivers to claim at least four Cup championships.

Don’t look now, but Logano might be set to go on a tear in another even-numbered year.