NASCAR Fans Send Overwhelming Message to 23XI Racing About Corey Heim

Corey Heim already knows where he’ll be racing in 2027. What he doesn’t know is which number will be on the side of his car.

The 24-year-old is preparing for his first full-time NASCAR Cup Series season with 23XI Racing, but an unexpected question has emerged as the team makes its offseason preparations.

Should Heim stick with the No. 67 that helped make him a Cup Series winner, or switch to the No. 35 that was originally expected to become his full-time number?

Rather than settle the matter behind closed doors, 23XI Racing decided to ask NASCAR fans.

And the response has been anything but close.

NASCAR Fans Make Their Feelings Clear About Corey Heim’s Car Number

On Sunday, Nov. 15, 23XI Racing posted a poll on X asking a straightforward question: “What number should @CoreyHeim_ drive next year?”

The choices were No. 35 and No. 67.

Within hours, the results showed a landslide in favor of keeping Heim in the No. 67 Toyota.

One screenshot circulating on X showed the No. 67 receiving 93% of the vote, compared with just 7% for the No. 35. That early snapshot represented 2,894 votes.

By Monday, the poll had attracted more than 24,000 votes, with fans continuing to make their case for keeping the number Heim drove during his part-time Cup Series campaign.

Some pointed to his success behind the wheel of the No. 67. Others argued that changing numbers now would mean abandoning an identity Heim has already begun building.

“The Corey Heim number poll is the most I’ve seen NASCAR twitter agree on something in quite some time,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “It has to be 67, it’s the number that he’s had success and it keep to continuity with the team.”

The debate also prompted fans to share photos of Heim celebrating victories and performing burnouts in the No. 67.

Not everyone agreed. A smaller group preferred the No. 35, but the early voting left little doubt about which number had the stronger support.

The poll remained open as of Monday, and 23XI Racing had not announced a final decision.

Why Corey Heim Could Change Numbers for 2027

The question stems from Heim’s unusual path into his first full-time Cup Series ride.

During the 2026 season, Heim competed part-time for 23XI Racing in the No. 67 Toyota, winning twice in just 15 starts. His victories came at San Diego and Indianapolis.

The original expectation was that Heim would move into the No. 35 for 2027, with Riley Herbst departing the organization for LEGACY Motor Club.

But Heim’s success has made that decision considerably more interesting.

During an August appearance on Corey LaJoie’s “Stacking Pennies” podcast, Heim explained that he initially had a choice between the two numbers.

“And I picked 67. But now after I saw the 35 on a car, I’m like, ‘Dang, that’s actually a pretty good-looking number,'” Heim said.

LaJoie pushed back, arguing that Heim had already established something worth keeping with the No. 67.

“That’s my point exactly!” LaJoie told him. “You’ve already got a ton of equity and die casts and all this stuff. You’re making the 67. That’s you now. The 35 hasn’t been your number.”

Heim acknowledged that his thinking had changed as the season progressed.

“I’m way more up in the air with it right now than I was a month ago before we had won San Diego,” he said.

That uncertainty has now become a public discussion, with thousands of fans weighing in before Heim’s first full-time Cup Series season.

And while the decision ultimately belongs to 23XI Racing, the team’s supporters have delivered a pretty convincing argument for keeping things exactly as they are.