A New Partner Joins NASCAR & Sam Hunt Racing

The 2023 season will feature Sam Hunt Racing fielding two entries for the first time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The team will also welcome a new partner to NASCAR.

Sam Hunt Racing announced in a press release that Fire Department Coffee, a veteran-owned company that supports first responders, will join as a primary partner of Kaz Grala. The company will take over the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for 10 events, which includes the West Coast swing. Fire Department Coffee will also serve as a yearlong associate partner.

Introducing: @FireDeptCoffee They will be the primary sponsor of our No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for 10 races in 2023, starting with the West Coast Swing.#TeamToyota | #LetsGoPlaces | #SHR26 pic.twitter.com/pjnYWML3vT — Kaz Grala (@KazGrala) February 2, 2023

“I’m honored that we’re partnering with Fire Dept. Coffee in 2023,” team owner Sam Hunt said in a press release. “FDC is a company that is established on many of the same principles and goals as our team.

“FDC is a young and hungry company that works hard to stand out amongst the rest, much like Kaz himself, while providing delicious products along the way and supporting our nation’s veterans and first responders. We’re humbled to welcome Fire Dept. Coffee to our growing family here at SHR, and I look forward to our success together throughout the year.”

The Deal Also Includes Some Unique Outfits

Sam Hunt Racing and Fire Department Coffee will have some fun with the partnership. There will be activations with the fans, meet and greets, and opportunities for product tasting.

The deal also includes some unique outfits. Grala will have a firefighter-inspired firesuit with high-visibility stripes that he wears during these 10 events. The crew will also have custom suits that reflect the partnership.

Grala and SHR will put these firesuits on display at Auto Club Speedway, which marks the first race of the partnership. They will then bring them back at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Circuit of the Americas, Darlington Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Portland International Raceway, Sonoma Raceway, Chicago Street Race, and Road America.

“We are honored to partner with Kaz Grala and Sam Hunt Racing for the 2023 season,” said Luke Schneider, Founder and CEO of Fire Department Coffee. “The partnership with Kaz Grala and Sam Hunt Racing in NASCAR felt like a natural fit and presented the perfect opportunity for Fire Dept. Coffee to share our incredible coffee, and our mission to support first responders in need.”

Grala Now Has the Majority of His Partners

Sam Hunt Racing has made multiple announcements about Grala and the partners that will support him in 2023. Now he has primary support for 26 of the 33 Xfinity Series races.

The first announcement focused on another new partner. Sam Hunt Racing announced on January 18 that Island Brands USA, a lifestyle company in the adult beverages space, will take over the No. 26 for 16 of the Xfinity Series races. These races will highlight Island’s Coastal Lager and Crush brands.

The Island Brands USA schedule features multiple superspeedway events. There will be trips to Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Talladega Superspeedway. Grala will also showcase the beverage company at a variety of short tracks and road courses.

With Fire Department Coffee jumping on for another 10 races, Grala is one step closer to filling out his schedule. Sam Hunt Racing will only need to make announcements about the remaining seven Xfinity Series races on the schedule.