VIDEO: NASCAR Gives First Look at New San Diego Street Course

NASCAR fans finally got their first real look at the sport’s newest venue.

On Tuesday, NASCAR released onboard footage from the Qualcomm Circuit at Naval Base Coronado, giving fans an early preview of the San Diego street course that will host the Cup Series later this season. The video, released through iRacing, showcased a full lap around the circuit and immediately sparked discussion among fans eager to see how the unique venue might race.

The footage highlighted several characteristics that stood out right away, including narrow sections, wide passing zones, dramatic elevation changes, and the distinctive backdrop of Naval Base Coronado.

One fan summed up the initial impressions by writing:

“Looks much better for passing than Chicago.”

Another added:

“I love it! Lots of huge places to pass.”

NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck also shared his observations after watching the lap.

“First look at a Coronado lap. What jumps out to me,” Gluck wrote on X.

“Look how bumpy/rough it is!”

“How narrow it is in some parts compared to how unbelievably wide it is in others”

“The backdrop with the carrier and hangars/aircraft”

“Lonnnnnng lap”

The varying track widths quickly became one of the biggest talking points among fans.

First look at a Coronado lap. What jumps out to me: — Look how bumpy/rough it is!— How narrow it is in some parts compared to how unbelievably wide it is in others— The backdrop with the carrier and hangars/aircraft 😍— Lonnnnnng lap https://t.co/iAzngnfcct — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 9, 2026

Fans See Both Opportunity and Concern

While many praised the layout’s potential for overtaking, others wondered whether some portions of the circuit could create challenges once a full field of Cup Series cars takes the green flag.

One fan wrote:

“That pit wall looks ridiculously dangerous, hopefully it will be different on the real track.”

Another commented:

“This section feels like a stack up waiting to happen. A little wide and then BAM! Short corners with that little bit of barrier there waiting.”

Others focused on what lengthy caution periods could look like on the sprawling layout.

“Stage cautions are going to take 37 minutes each.”

Another fan joked:

“If a caution comes out we gonna be pacing for a minute.”

Despite those concerns, much of the early reaction remained positive, with several fans noting the variety of corners and passing opportunities visible throughout the lap.

“IMSA needs to race this track,” one fan wrote.

Another added:

“I like this layout a lot.”

Shane van Gisbergen Already Emerges as Fan Favorite

As often happens whenever NASCAR visits a road course or street circuit, discussion quickly shifted to who might have the advantage once race weekend arrives.

For many fans, the answer was obvious.

Shane van Gisbergen’s name repeatedly appeared throughout the reaction thread as fans speculated about how the road-course ace could perform on the new circuit.

One fan wrote:

“Y’all should make an award for 2nd place. We all know SVG is gonna win.”

Another predicted:

“SVG about to put on an absolute masterclass.”

Not everyone was ready to hand the trophy to the Trackhouse Racing driver just yet.

“Everyone saying SVG boutta be surprised by the 88,” another fan countered.

Whether van Gisbergen ultimately dominates or not, the early reaction suggests NASCAR’s newest street course is already generating exactly what the sport hoped for: conversation.

With the Qualcomm Circuit making its debut later this season, fans now have their first glimpse of the challenge awaiting drivers in San Diego. And if the reaction to a single onboard lap is any indication, the debate over how the race will unfold is only getting started.