First Two Drivers Officially Clinch Spots in NASCAR Playoffs

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series playoff field officially has its first two drivers.

Following Sunday’s Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart at EchoPark Speedway, Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin became the first drivers to mathematically clinch their spots in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Both drivers have been among the series’ most consistent performers through the opening 20 races of the season, and Sunday’s results officially locked them into the 16-driver championship field with six races remaining in the regular season.

Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin lock up playoff berths

Reddick enters the postseason in search of his first NASCAR Cup Series championship after another standout regular season for 23XI Racing.

The No. 45 Toyota has combined race-winning speed with consistency throughout the year, allowing Reddick to secure one of the first guaranteed playoff positions despite six races still remaining before the postseason begins.

Hamlin also officially punched his ticket into the playoffs, extending one of the longest active postseason streaks in the Cup Series. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran has once again positioned himself among the championship favorites after putting together another elite regular season.

NASCAR confirmed both drivers had officially clinched following Sunday’s race at EchoPark Speedway.

Regular-season championship battle remains tight

While their playoff berths are secure, the battle for the regular-season championship is far from over.

Hamlin continues to lead the Cup Series standings with 791 points, holding a 24-point advantage over Reddick entering next weekend.

Ryan Blaney sits third in the standings at 726 points, 65 behind Hamlin, while Ty Gibbs and Chase Elliott round out the top five.

Six races remain before the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway determines the final playoff field and awards the valuable regular-season championship bonus points.

With their postseason spots already secured, Reddick and Hamlin can now focus on building momentum, collecting playoff points through race wins and stage victories, and positioning themselves for a championship run once the playoffs begin.