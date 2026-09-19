Why Was NASCAR Food City 300 Leader Given Black Flag in O’Reilly Series Race?

Carson Kvapil’s Food City 300 bid collapsed under a black flag Friday night, after NASCAR ruled his smoking, brake-starved Chevrolet unsafe to keep racing at Bristol Motor Speedway in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase race.

The penalty likely cost Kvapil the lead and laps he needed to tighten his championship push, leaving JR Motorsports racing to patch a suspected brake failure before time runs out.

With roughly 80 laps remaining in the third and final stage, Kvapil radioed that his No. 1 Chevrolet had a loose wheel and had lost its brakes, according to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass and NASCAR insider John Newby. Smoke then poured from the rear of the car, and NASCAR responded by ordering him to pit road under green, ending his run atop the leaderboard.

His JR Motorsports crew suspected a failed brake line was the culprit, according to Newby, and scrambled to patch it before sending Kvapil back out. Performance Racing Network, calling the race live from Bristol, confirmed the smoke and stop over its broadcast, and Pockrass followed up minutes later that NASCAR was black-flagging him and he would have to pit.

A black flag differs from a caution. NASCAR directs a single car to pit immediately when officials judge it a hazard, leaking fluid, dragging parts or trailing smoke, while the rest of the field keeps racing at speed. Kvapil’s mechanical trouble checked every box.

Bristol’s concrete half-mile has a history of shredding equipment under sustained heat and grip, and Friday’s ordeal fit a track that chews through brakes, tires and nerve every fall.

Carson Kvapil’s Playoff Push Takes a Hit

Kvapil arrived at Bristol as one of the hottest drivers in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase, sitting third in points and only nine behind the leader after victories at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Iowa Speedway earlier this season, according to NASCAR.com.

JR Motorsports, co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller, has fielded Kvapil’s No. 1 Chevrolet all season as the organization pushes multiple cars deep into the Chase field.

Friday’s race, the third of the 2026 Chase, went green at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW after rain wiped out qualifying, with Jesse Love starting on the pole and Kvapil fourth, according to Bristol Motor Speedway’s event page.

Kvapil had been the class of the field before the black flag, finishing second in Stage 1 behind Justin Allgaier before winning Stage 2 outright. He was still leading with 80 laps to go, running ahead of Allgaier, Taylor Gray, Love and Sam Mayer, before the trouble struck.

The son of 2003 Craftsman Truck Series champion Travis Kvapil, Carson has leaned on short-track command all season, and Bristol’s half-mile bullring figured to be a showcase before Friday’s mechanical trouble intervened. Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic tracked the developing situation live, while Speedway Digest flagged the black flag call as it happened.

Neither NASCAR nor JR Motorsports had issued a formal penalty report or statement by the time the field kept circling Bristol, and it remained unclear how many laps the stop would ultimately cost Kvapil in the final standings.