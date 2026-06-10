Former NASCAR Driver Details Abrupt 2011 Firing

With five races remaining in the 2011 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season, Reed Sorenson was in championship contention as he sat third in the points standings.

Out of nowhere, the Georgia native was fired by Turner Motorsports and was replaced by Brian Vickers, who took over the No. 32 Dollar General Chevrolet for the final races of the campaign.

It came as a shock to the NASCAR world at the time as Sorenson had won at Road America earlier in the season and was in the conversation for the championship as the season wound down.

On a recent episode of the “Dale Jr. Download,” the now former NASCAR driver reflected on his sudden firing.

Sorenson on premature exit at Turner Motorsports: ‘The oddest thing I’ve ever experienced’

On the podcast, Earnhardt Jr. noted that Steve Turner, owner of Turner Motorsports, announced with five races to go in the 2011 season that Sorenson was out of the No. 32 car.

When asked why the sudden firing, Sorenson said he could not speak for Turner as he passed away in 2016. However, from what he has heard, the 40-year-old believes a comment about his car led to Turner’s decision.

“From what I was told he — and he passed away — so I can’t speak of what he has said or didn’t. He didn’t like something I said about the car at some point — it not being good, but we ran so good the year before, like we were prepared for 2011 to have a shot at the championship, which we did,” Sorenson said.

Sorenson went on to say he had a solid relationship with his team guys, who were left stunned by the decision.

“I had the same guys as I had the year before. Great group of guys, and even all of them when that happened were like, what the hell?”

The decision left Sorenson both confused and emotional as his sudden departure from Turner Motorsports is one of many what-if scenarios in NASCAR.

“It was the oddest thing I’ve ever experienced. … I was in tears, to be honest,” Sorenson said.

Sorenson noted that Dollar General, his primary sponsor, was leaving at the end of the year, but does not believe it was because of the comment about the car.

“I don’t think that had anything to do it with because I had a fantastic relationship with Dollar General, but they weren’t staying the next year,” Sorenson said.

A look at Reed Sorenson’s NASCAR career

Sorenson competed in 346 NASCAR Cup Series races spanning from 2005-2020. He totaled five top fives, 15 top 10s, and one pole in his career.

Sorenson most notably drove for Chip Ganassi racing full-time from 2006-2008 behind the wheel of the No. 41 Target Dodge. His best career showing was in 2007 as he notched three top fives, six top 10s, and his one and only career pole.

While he never won a Cup race, Sorenson grabbed four victories in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. His last victory came at Road America in 2011 when he drove for Turner Motorsports.

Sorenson last competed in NASCAR in the 2020 Cup Series season, making 17 starts.