FOX Sports Kicks Off 2023 With Special NASCAR Preview

FOX Sports is kicking off 2023 with a bang. The broadcast partner is airing a special preview of the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series season.

FOX Sports dropped a teaser for the special edition of “NASCAR Race Hub” on Saturday, December 31. The clip showed that there will be a packed panel of analysts such as Adam Alexander, Shannon Spake, Larry McReynolds, Clint Bowyer, and Jamie McMurray, who will all sit down and discuss the biggest topics heading toward the 2023 season.

Ring in 2023 with NASCAR #RaceHub as we preview the upcoming season. Tomorrow (Sunday) during @NFLonFOX! Check your local listings for specific times. pic.twitter.com/FQB1WZAdcZ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) December 31, 2022

This group will cover a variety of topics during the special airing of “NASCAR Race Hub.” The teaser clip specifically highlighted Trackhouse Racing, Bubba Wallace, and 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott. Though there will certainly be others discussed considering all of the first-time winners in 2022.

The special edition of “NASCAR Race Hub” will air on Sunday, January 1. Those that want to tune in will have to check their local listings for the exact air time as it could vary based on the NFL schedule.

Ross Chastain Headlines Questions About 2023

The two drivers at Trackhouse Racing will certainly create an interesting conversation during this special episode of “NASCAR Race Hub.” The reason is how their 2022 campaigns played out.

Suarez finished 10th in the championship standings after winning his first career race and reaching the playoffs. He had an opportunity to move on to the Round of Eight, but a power steering issue disrupted his campaign. Now he will move on and try to keep this momentum in his third season with the Justin Marks-led organization.

Chastain, for comparison, finished second in the standings after winning two races and reaching the championship four. Though he created constant headlines with rather interesting moments on the track.

The wall ride at Martinsville Speedway is obviously the biggest moment of the season considering how it shook up the championship four and went viral. There were also run-ins with drivers such as Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., and Chase Elliott.

While Chastain’s aggressiveness became a prominent storyline, he also changed how he drove during the final stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs. He took a more measured approach at times and didn’t make some moves that he would have earlier in the year.

Will this continue into 2023, or will a different version of Chastain climb into the No. 1 Chevrolet? There is no clear answer, but the FOX Sports analysts will likely provide some input.

23XI Racing Remains Intriguing Heading Toward 2023

The addition of Wallace is fitting considering his past two seasons. The 23XI Racing driver has secured two wins with the Denny Hamlin-led organization, but both of them have taken place after the playoffs began.

Wallace was not eligible for the driver’s championship in either of the seasons in which he won a race. Will this change in 2023? Based on his performance in 2022, there is a solid possibility.

Wallace posted career-high marks across the board with his first Busch Light Pole, 150 laps led, 10 top-10 finishes, five top-fives, and a win. 2022 was the most complete campaign of his career.

Wallace hit these marks while working with both Kurt Busch and replacement driver Ty Gibbs. Busch will still be involved with the team, but he will step out of the No. 45 while Wallace will join forces with a new teammate.

Tyler Reddick will take over the No. 45 as Wallace returns to the No. 23, giving 23XI Racing two drivers with five combined Cup Series wins. Both are under 30 years old, and they will certainly draw attention as they fight for spots in the playoffs.