NASCAR Legend Gary Myers Dies at 76 as Racing World Mourns Loss

The NASCAR community is mourning the death of longtime racer Gary Myers, a cornerstone of one of stock car racing’s most recognizable families.

Myers died on Sept. 10 at age 76, his family announced in a series of emotional social media posts. His sons, longtime Modified racers Burt Myers and Jason Myers, publicly shared the news the following day.

For the Myers family, Gary’s death represents the loss of far more than a former driver.

“Last night I lost my hero,” Burt wrote on Facebook alongside a photo with his father. “He fought so hard but was so tired. My daddy is in Heaven and can finally do the things he wanted to do the last several years.”

Burt continued: “Thank God for the times we had. He taught me everything I know. Selfishly, I want him here, but I know he is much better off now. I miss him so much. I love you Daddy.”

A cause of death has not been publicly announced.

Gary Myers Leaves Behind a Four-Generation Racing Legacy

Myers’ name is deeply connected to the history of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium, where generations of the family have competed.

Gary followed his father, Billy Myers, and uncle, Bobby Myers, into racing. His sons Burt and Jason later continued the family tradition, while Burt’s son Slate represents another generation behind the wheel.

Gary carved out an impressive legacy of his own.

Bowman Gray Stadium said Myers earned 38 Modified victories at the historic Winston-Salem, North Carolina, track during a career that also included starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and Grand National Series.

“Our Bowman Gray family is saddened by the loss of Gary Myers,” the track wrote in a tribute.

“Gary earned 38 wins at Bowman Gray in Modified competition, in a career that also saw him make starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and Grand National Series. Our thoughts are with his wife Pam, sons Burt and Jason, grandson Slate, and the entire Myers family.”

Myers also competed in what was then the NASCAR Winston Cup Series, the NASCAR Grand National East Series and the NASCAR Featherlite Modified Tour. He won a SMART Modified Tour championship during his racing career.

But his impact stretched well beyond statistics.

The Myers family has become virtually synonymous with Modified racing at Bowman Gray, and Gary helped pass that tradition to the generations that followed him.

Gary Myers’ Sons Share Emotional Tributes to Their Father

Jason Myers also honored his father after his death, describing Gary as the patriarch of the family and his best friend.

“Last night we lost our patriarch,” a post on Jason’s Facebook page read.

The tribute continued: “Gary was Jason’s best friend. He taught him and Burt everything they know and touched so many people along the way.”

“To know him, was to love him. Rest easy, legend. You will be with us always.”

Those words capture a legacy that can’t be measured solely by wins or starts.

Gary Myers was part of a racing lineage stretching from his father and uncle through his sons and now his grandson. Along the way, he built his own place in the history of one of NASCAR’s most distinctive short tracks.

His 38 Bowman Gray victories remain part of that history. So does the racing family he helped build.

And as tributes continue following his death, one message has come through particularly clearly: Gary Myers’ impact on racing will live on through the generations that followed him.