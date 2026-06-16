Noah Gragson Not Requiring Wristbands For Autographs: ‘I’ll Sign For All of You’

Noah Gragson made it clear that NASCAR fans do not need to go the extra mile to receive an autograph from him. In an X post on Tuesday, the driver of the No. 4 said he is willing to sign for any fan, not requiring them to purchase a wristband.

During his time at JR Motorsports in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Gragson quickly became a fan favorite. He won the 2022 Most Popular Driver Award in the series and has since taken that popularity up to the Cup Series.

On Tuesday, Gragson made it known he wants to do right by the fans.

Gragson on merch hauler signings: ‘No purchase necessary’

Typically, NASCAR drivers are highly accessible to fans on race day for autographs and pictures. Many drivers host autograph sessions prior to the race at their respective merch haulers, often located just outside the frontstretch entrance to the racetrack.

For those autograph sessions, fans are normally required to purchase a wristband to receive an autograph from a driver. Because the number of wristbands is limited, fans who show up to the track early often buy them out quickly.

For the fans who arrive at the racetrack at a later time, purchasing a wristband for a respective driver’s autograph session can be difficult.

However, Gragson is an exception to this rule. On X, the Front Row Motorsports driver said fans are not required to purchase a wristband or anything else in order to receive an autograph. The 27-year-old added he is willing to sign autographs for anyone.

“Reminder that you don’t need that wristband (expletive) at our merch hauler. I’ll sign for all of you. No purchase necessary😃,” Gragson wrote.

NASCAR is unique compared to other sports because of how available drivers are to fans prior to a race.

On raceday, drivers are often making appearances at merch haulers and other fanfest activities inside and outside the racetracks. Some require a special pass that fans need to purchase, while others are completely free.

At tracks such as Martinsville, fans are allowed to walk along the frontstretch of the track with a purchase of a track pass. The fans can stay and watch driver introductions up-close, giving them an opportunity for autographs or pictures.

Gragson’s sentiment about signing for any race fan without any type of necessary purchase speaks volumes to how much NASCAR drivers appreciate their fanbase.

Gragson’s struggles at Front Row Motorsports continue

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season has been difficult for Gragson.

After 16 races, the driver of the No. 4 finds himself 29th in the points standings. He has posted one top-10 finish and has an average finish of 23.875.

Meanwhile, Gragson’s FRM teammates have found moderate success. Zane Smith, driver of the No. 38, sits 24th in the standings with one top five and five top 10s. Todd Gilliland, driver of the No. 34, is 25th in the standings and has secured one top-10 finish.

Prior to the Cup Series, Gragson earned 13 victories in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. He finished runner-up in the Championship 4 race to Ty Gibbs in 2022.