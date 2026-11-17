Chase Elliott largely stays out of the social media limelight. There are exceptions, however, as the driver of the No. 9 took to social media on Tuesday to reflect on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Elliott won two races during the 2026 campaign and ranked third in the points standings after 11 races. However, a difficult latter two-thirds of the season dropped the Hendrick Motorsports star to 12th in the standings by the end of the season.

By the end of the season, Elliott tied a career-low average finish (15.1) and failed to win again through the latter 25 races of the campaign.

Despite the struggles, Elliott expressed gratitude in the effort.

Chase Elliott Reflects on 2026 Season: ‘Grateful For The Grind’

The season did not end like Elliott and the No. 9 team hoped. After appearing to be a championship contender early in the season, it ultimately felt apart as the year went on.

Through all the successes and struggles, Elliott is grateful for all the moments. The 8-time most popular driver thanked his HMS team and all the fans who support him on a weekly basis. Elliott is looking forward to getting back behind the wheel in 2027.

“2026, thank you. Grateful for the grind, the highs, the lows, and the incredible support from my team and all of y’all every single week. Can’t wait for 2027👊🏻🏁,” Elliott wrote.

Elliott was victorious in the seventh race of the 2026 season at Martinsville Speedway. It was the earliest in a given season that Elliott had ever notched a win.

Four races later, Elliott captured his second win of the campaign at Texas Motor Speedway, bumping him up to third in the standings.

Unfortunately, the final 15 races of the regular season did not play into Elliott’s favor. Between his Texas win and the end of the regular season, Elliott only scored one top-5 finish. On top of that, Elliott had six finishes outside the top 20.

In the Chase, Elliott started as the eighth seed. He scored two top-5 finishes — a third at Phoenix and second at Martinsville. However, Elliott also recorded four finishes of 22nd or worse, dropping him down to 12th in the standings by the end of the season.

Elliott’s 13 top-10 finishes was a career-low, while his average finish of 15.1 tied his career-low from 2019. In addition, Elliott eight top-5 finishes was the second-lowest in his career, only behind seven top 5s in 2023, the same year he missed seven races.

Chase Elliott, Alan Gustafson Remain Together For 2027

Hendrick Motorsports announced a massive crew chief shake-up for the 2027 season on Monday.

Rudy Fugle, who spent the last six seasons with William Byron, will partner up with Alex Bowman as the crew chief of the No. 48 HMS Chevrolet next year.

Byron will be paired with Adam Wall, who joins the No. 24 team after being the crew chief for Corey Day in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Elliott will remain with longtime crew chief Alan Gustafson, while 2026 champion Kyle Larson will stay paired with crew chief Cliff Daniels.

Gustafson has been atop the pit box for Elliott since the driver moved up to the Cup Series full-time in 2016. Since then, the pairing has won 23 Cup races, which are all of Elliott’s career wins, along with the 2020 Cup Series championship.