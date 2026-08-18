BREAKING: Suspect Charged in Greg Biffle Home Break-In 8 Months After NASCAR Star’s Death

Authorities have announced a major break in the investigation into the burglary of late NASCAR star Greg Biffle’s North Carolina home, with a suspect now facing charges eight months after Biffle’s death.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office identified 44-year-old Terrell Williams as a suspect in the case, according to WCNC Charlotte. The burglary itself occurred in early January, just weeks after Biffle and members of his family were killed in a plane crash at Statesville Regional Airport on Dec. 18, 2025.

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Investigators allege Williams forced his way into Biffle’s Mooresville home, spent several hours inside and stole multiple bags, tens of thousands of dollars in cash, two Glock handguns and NASCAR memorabilia.

Authorities also allege Williams knew where surveillance cameras inside the home were located.

Williams is currently being held in Cobb County, Georgia, on a burglary charge stemming from a separate case, according to WCNC. Officials are working to secure his transfer to North Carolina so he can face charges in Iredell County after the Cobb County case is prosecuted.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Investigators Recover Greg Biffle’s NASCAR Items

Authorities say a significant break in the case came on July 29, when the Cobb County Police Department contacted the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office with information connecting Williams to the burglary investigation.

Multiple items belonging to Biffle, including championship rings and other NASCAR memorabilia, were located at the scene, according to WCNC.

Investigators have also tied Williams to multiple break-ins across western North Carolina under various aliases, the outlet reported.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said additional charges are pending and the investigation remains ongoing.

The development comes months after authorities began investigating the break-in at Biffle’s home, a crime that occurred while the NASCAR community was still reeling from the sudden deaths of Biffle and members of his family.

The timing made an already disturbing case particularly painful. Biffle had died only weeks earlier when the plane carrying him and members of his family crashed at Statesville Regional Airport.

Now, authorities say they have a suspect facing charges in the case.

Break-In Happened Weeks After Greg Biffle’s Death

Biffle, his wife, Cristina, and two of his children were among seven people killed in the Dec. 18, 2025 plane crash.

The longtime NASCAR driver was 55.

Biffle left behind one of the most accomplished résumés of his generation. He won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship in 2000 and followed it with a championship in what is now the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2002.

His success continued at NASCAR’s highest level.

Biffle won 19 Cup Series races during his career and finished second in the 2005 championship standings. He also became one of the relatively few drivers to win races across all three of NASCAR’s national series.

After stepping away from full-time Cup competition following the 2016 season, Biffle remained connected to racing. He memorably returned for a one-off Truck Series appearance at Texas Motor Speedway in 2019 and won the race in his first NASCAR start in more than two years.

The investigation into the burglary of his home has now stretched across much of 2026.

Williams has not been convicted in connection with the allegations involving Biffle’s home. He is a suspect facing charges, and the investigation remains ongoing.