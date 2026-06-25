Guy Fieri Joins NASCAR Cup Series Team as ‘Strategic Owner’

In an unexpected partnership announcement, Food Network personality Guy Fieri has joined a NASCAR Cup Series team. It was announced on Thursday that Fieri, 58, has joined Legacy Motor Club as the team’s “strategic owner.”

Fieri’s partnership with LMC adds to the list of celebrities who have ventured into NASCAR over the years. With the recent momentum of LMC, Fieri’s new role with the team comes at an interesting time for the organization.

With the “strategic owner” label, it will be interesting to see Fieri’s involvement with LMC.

Guy Fieri on joining LMC: ‘This is about more than racing’

In a statement released by LMC, Fieri expressed his love for motorsports. During his time at LMC, the TV personality said his involvement will reach far beyond just what happens on the racetrack.

“Motorsports and race cars have always had that raw energy I love — the people, the passion, the culture, the speed. Legacy Motor Club is building something different, and I wanted to be part of it. This is about more than racing — it’s about creating a brand that connects with fans everywhere, from the track to the table,” Fieri said.

Jimmie Johnson, seven-time Cup Series champion and co-owner of LMC, believes Fieri’s qualities are exactly what will make the organization better. The co-owner hopes Fieri’s involvement will help the team’s brand become broader.

“Guy has built an incredible brand by being authentic and connecting with people in a real way. That’s at the heart of what we’re building here. We want Legacy to reach far beyond race day, and Guy’s creativity, energy, and perspective are exactly what this ownership group is about,” Johnson said.

The team statement said Fieri has plans for aspects such as “collaborative content, fan engagement initiatives, and licensed merchandise” that will mix “racing, food, and lifestyle culture.”

Throughout the season, more details involving Fieri’s role, such as “activations and collaborative initiatives,” will be made known as the season continues.

Fieri joins LMC as team’s momentum builds

The announcement of Fieri joining LMC comes at an exciting time for the organization. In recent weeks, the two-car team has put the Cup Series field on notice with strong finishes and consistent speed.

Erik Jones, driver of the No. 43, has finished 20th or better in the last five races. The Michigan native came home runner-up at his home track three weeks ago to Denny Hamlin. His recent momentum has catapulted him to 14th in the points standings with a 10-point gap over The Chase cutline.

Meanwhile, John Hunter Nemechek has shown flashes in recent weeks. While he sits 27th in the points standings, the driver of the No. 42 has posted three finishes of 16th or better in the last three races. That included a strong fourth-place result at Pocono two weeks ago.

In partnership with Johnson and fellow seven-time Cup Series champion Richard Petty, LMC began full-time racing in the Cup Series in 2023.

While the organization has yet to win a Cup race under the rebrand, they have shown they are capable of running up front and contending for quality results.