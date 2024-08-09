Hailie Deegan Fans Won’t Be Happy With Upcoming Driver in No. 15 Xfinity Car

Hailie Deegan drove the No. 15 car for the first 17 races of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season before the driver and AM Racing announced they had parted ways after the June 29 race at Nashville, where she finished 28th.

Since her departure, the team has filled the seat with a couple of Cup drivers, including two-time champion Joey Logano, who finished eighth in the streets of Chicago, and Josh Berry, who struggled in his pair of starts and finished 27th and 38th at Pocono and Indianapolis, respectively.

While the Truck and Cup drivers return to action at Richmond following the Olympic break, the next Xfinity race is August 17 at Michigan, and according to the NASCAR Roster Viewer, Logano and Berry won’t be behind the wheel but a different driver, Truck Series regular Lawless Alan will be piloting the car.

Hailie Deegan Has a History With Lawless Alan

The choice of Lawless Alan to drive the No. 15 is an interesting one to say the least and one fans of Hailie Deegan understandably won’t be happy about.

That’s because, during her three-year run in the Truck Series, Deegan was vocal about certain drivers racing her more aggressively than others and she had run-ins with Alan on several occasions.

A post-race chat for Hailie Deegan and Lawless Alan. pic.twitter.com/9VFjYVglpa — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 8, 2022

One of the more notable moments occurred following the April 7, 2022 event at Martinsville when Deegan was not happy about how Alan had raced her and confronted him on pit road in an animated conversation.

Fast forward a year later.

The pair got into an early incident in the June 23 Nashville race. This time, however, it was Alan who voiced his displeasure with Deegan.

“I don’t think there’s much to say,” he told Frontstretch. “She’s talentless and just sailed it off in there and wrecked me. It’s Lap 3 and you’re already sailing it in there. I don’t just understand what the move was about. It’s not the first time she’s wrecked me. She does it to [expletive| everybody.”

Lawless Alan Wrecked Toni Breidinger in 2024

While Hailie Deegan and Lawless Alan haven’t had any conflicts in 2024 because she moved up to the Xfinity Series, the 24-year-old Truck driver has had an incident with another female driver.

During the July 19 ARCA race at Indianapolis Raceway Park, he drove up the track into the side of the No. 25 car driven by Toni Breidinger, sending her into the wall and ending her day.

She addressed the incident at the July 23 grand opening of a Raising Cane’s in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“I got a little bit of a bad restart so I do kind of take accountability for putting myself in that position,” Breidinger acknowledged. “Shouldn’t really have been next to the 33 (Alan) in the first place because I kind of know that he drives like that typically.

“So I honestly wasn’t all that surprised and more frustrated with myself than mad at him. So it’s like, I don’t know, kind of expected something like that and I kind of put myself in that position by getting a bad restart. But yeah, I’ve definitely seen this stuff with him and Hailie.

“I’ve seen it. I’ve witnessed it. Just like looking at him drive like in other series. So, I feel like I’ve been able to look at it in an unbiased way but yeah, it happens. I mean, it’s hard racing, but yeah, I do feel like it’s a little bit of a theme with him.”

A theme that won’t continue when Alan gets behind the wheel of the No. 15 car in the Xfinity Michigan race simply because there won’t be a female driver participating. Instead, he’ll be occupying that seat.