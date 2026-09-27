Hailie Deegan Scores First ARCA Win in Seven Years

It has been a long time coming for Hailie Deegan in her journey back to victory lane in a NASCAR-sanctioned race. After trials and tribulations in the Craftsman Truck Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Deegan returned to the ARCA Menards West Series ahead of 2026.

The return to the series paid off for Deegan on Saturday night at Madera Speedway. In a thrilling last lap, the 25-year-old pushed her way past defending West Series champion Trevor Huddleston for the victory in the Madera 150.

It was Deegan’s fourth career ARCA Menards West win and her first since 2019.

Deegan scores emotional first win in seven years

Deegan was in disbelief in her post-race interview following her win in the Madera 150. She told herself before the race that if she saw an opportunity to take the checkered flag, she would take it.

As Deegan and Huddleston made their way into the final two corners, she seized the chance. Occupying the bottom lane, Deegan slid Huddleston up the racetrack through turns 3 and 4 to win the drag race back to the flag stand.

“I can’t believe we did it. … I felt like last race, I was in the position and didn’t capitalize on it enough. I told myself today I was like, ‘If I’m there, I’m capitalizing. I’m going to do everything I possibly can to win this damn race,’ because we had a car capable of winning it,” Deegan said.

It was difficult for Deegan to hold back tears as she reflected on a long journey through the NASCAR ranks and years of not winning a race. Through it all, Deegan had a great support system behind her.

“It’s been a long time since I won a race. I just want to say thank you to everyone. Everyone who’s still believed in me. It’s been hard. It’s been super hard and just to see everyone still supporting me these days, it’s amazing and it doesn’t go unseen and I appreciate every single one of you, so thank you guys,” Deegan said.

Despite the tough days, Deegan said she has been grateful for every experience.

“It’s crazy to look back at the different things I’ve gotten to experience throughout my years. The highs and the lows. I appreciate every single bit of it. Even the low days. I’m thankful for what I get to do,” Deegan said.

Hailie Deegan’s NASCAR career through the years

After totaling three career ARCA Menards Series West wins between 2018 and 2019, Deegan was on the fast track to break through the NASCAR ranks.

Unfortunately for Deegan, it would not exactly pan out. She competed full-time in the Craftsman Truck Series from 2021-2023 but only scored a highest points standing finish of 17th in 2021.

Deegan moved up to the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series full-time in 2024 to drive for AM Racing. However, she lost the ride after 17 starts due to a lack of performance.

Deegan ventured outside of NASCAR to compete in the Indy NXT Series, the developmental series for IndyCar. After a full season in 2025, Deegan moved back to NASCAR to compete in the ARCA Menards West Series full-time in 2026.