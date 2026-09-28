Denny Hamlin Blasts ‘Cowards’ Who Attacked Corey Heim at Martinsville

Denny Hamlin had a fiery response to the Chad Bryant Racing team members who went after 23XI Racing driver Corey Heim.

Heim, who set to compete full-time for Hamlin’s co-owned team in 2027, was involved in a post-race altercation at a Late Model event on Saturday night at Martinsville and was punched multiple times.

The fight was sparked after contact between Heim and Chad Bryant Racing driver Treyten Lapcevich after the checkered flag that caused both drivers to crash in turn 1.

While no punishments have been handed down, Hamlin called on the Late Model stock car series to handle the situation.

Hamlin calls out ‘cowards’ for attacking Heim

During the recent episode of his “Actions Detrimental” podcast, Hamlin gave his unfiltered opinion on what unfolded between Heim and the Chad Bryant Racing team.

“Complete classlessness from Chad Bryant, the owner, and his team. … Those [expletive] cowards waited on Corey Heim to leave his car and leave his team and then jump him when he was on his way to his hauler. I don’t know who is in charge of NASCAR Regional but there is absolutely no way that any of those guys should be in a pit lane for the next year at least,” Hamlin said.

Heim, who finished third in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville, was occupying the inside line after taking the checkered flag. Lapcevich was on the outside and the two door-slammed into turn 1, causing both to wreck.

After the race, video footage shows Heim outside the Martinsville hot dog stand located in the infield. The defending Craftsman Truck Series champion can be seen getting punched multiple times before ultimately walking away.

Following the chaotic scene, Hamlin demands a revelation on what the punishment for the crew members who attacked his Cup Series prospect will be.

“I want them to say publicly what they do to them and if it’s nothing, I will have a major problem. None of those cowards should be in a pit lane in the foreseeable future,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin said Heim was not trying to fight after Martinsville race

Because it was essentially a 4-versus-1 scenario, Hamlin said Heim told the Chad Bryant Racing drivers he was not looking for a fight amid the melee.

While Hamlin is unsure of who makes the decisions, one thing he knows is something needs to be done.

“He said to them, ‘I’m not trying to fight.’ I don’t know. They got to get control of the whole Martinsville thing because it’s spiraling out of control and I don’t know who’s in charge of it, but they’ve got to do better and just really put some real rules down,” Hamlin said.

The bottom line is Hamlin was disgusted by what he saw happen at Martinsville.

“I got no respect for those guys,” he said.

Corey Heim will field the No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota full-time in 2027, a car co-owned by Hamlin and basketball legend Michael Jordan.

As a part-time driver in 2026, Heim has put the Cup field on notice with two victories after just 15 starts, coming at Naval Base Coronado and Indianapolis.