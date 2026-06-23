Denny Hamlin Not Buying NASCAR 100 Starts Notion: ‘For Losers’

Denny Hamlin is not buying the idea that up-and-coming NASCAR Cup Series drivers need 100 career starts before their first career win. The comments came on the heels of his driver, Corey Heim, capturing his first Cup Series victory in just his 13th career start.

For some drivers, they are able to win in the Cup Series almost immediately, such as Heim. Others, such as Chase Elliott, took a little longer to find victory lane.

The bottom line is that Hamlin believes drivers entering the Cup Series need to impress sooner rather than later.

Hamlin on 100-start notion: ‘For losers’

On the most recent episode of his “Actions Detrimental” podcast, Hamlin did not hold back in his opinion of drivers needing 100 starts before winning a Cup race.

“That 100 starts thing is for losers. I think it’s for people that are just trying to buy time. I know it’s probably an unpopular opinion. Go ahead. Y’all can roast me. I don’t care,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin acknowledged that there are a few exceptions to the rule, such as Chase Elliott. Despite now having 23 career Cup victories and a championship in 2020, it took Elliott 99 career Cup starts to win his first race, which came at Watkins Glen in 2018.

Yet, Hamlin said Elliott showed flashes of winning potential prior to that first triumph and is baffled by the idea that a driver would need three years to win a race, which is equivalent to 108 starts.

“You need three years? I don’t agree with that. You got to show me something. It’s really, really hard to win in the Cup Series. Even before Chase won in year whatever it was (2018), he showed he could win far beyond, well before his 100th start. You knew it was just a matter of time,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin feels as if other drivers use the 100-start idea as a crutch for lack of experience and does not believe it should take that long for an up-and-comer to start running competitively.

“Others I feel like are using it as, ‘You know, I just don’t have a whole lot of experience and by start 100, we’re going to start contending.’ I don’t buy into that,” Hamlin said.

A look at NASCAR Cup Series stars who won early in their careers

Corey Heim added himself to elite company by winning his first career NASCAR Cup Series race in under 20 starts.

Heim, who won last Sunday at San Diego in his 13th career Cup attempt, matched Jimmie Johnson’s mark. Johnson, a seven-time Cup Series champion and 83-time race winner, won his first career race at Auto Club Speedway in 2002, his 13th career start.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. beat Heim and Johnson by one start, winning his first career Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway in 2000, his 12th career start.

Former Cup Series champions Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick won in under 10 starts. Keselowski was the victor at Talladega in 2009 in his fifth career start, while Harvick was victorious at Atlanta in 2001 in his third start.

Having joined the company of those drivers, it will be interesting to see what Heim can achieve in what is expected to be a lengthy NASCAR Cup Series career.