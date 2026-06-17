Kevin Harvick Praises Brexton Busch’s Strength After Father Kyle’s Death

Retired NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick gave props to Brexton Busch for the strength he has shown in the wake of the tragic passing of his father, two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.

Brexton, 11, has since returned to racing following the tragedy as he competed in last week’s Cook Out Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The youngster finished second in one of his races, narrowly missing out on a win after being passed on the last lap.

Between getting back behind the wheel and the courage he showed at his father’s memorial service, Harvick praised the young Busch for how he has handled his emotions.

Harvick on Brexton Busch speaking at father’s memorial: ‘Can’t even imagine the guts that it takes’

On a recent episode of “SPEED with Harvick and Buxton,” the 60-time Cup Series winner reflected on seeing Brexton Busch back at the racetrack and at his father Kyle’s memorial service.

From his perspective, Harvick thought Brexton had the win in the bag last week at Charlotte. Unfortunately for the youngster, he fell short after being passed on the final lap.

Harvick expressed sympathy for Busch as he expected him to win as the laps wound down and that he ran a superb race.

“I thought he was going to win. He led all the way until the final lap. I felt so bad for him. It was a great race to the checkered flag,” Harvick said.

Off the racetrack, Harvick attended Kyle Busch’s private memorial service, which took place on June 2.

The 50-year-old recalled Brexton speaking at his father’s service and was in awe of the strength and courage it took for him to do so.

“Brexton is a strong kid. When I went to the service and heard him speak, I can’t even imagine the guts that it takes,” Harvick said.

Harvick on Brexton Busch being back at the racetrack: ‘That’s what he needs’

Keelan Harvick, the 13-year-old son of Kevin, often competes against Brexton Busch on the racetrack.

When they are not competing against each other, Harvick said his son, Brexton, and the other kids at the racetrack enjoy hanging out with one another. In the wake of the shocking tragedy, Harvick believes Brexton Busch being back at the racetrack is what he needs.

“He’s been back at the race track and he’s been around Keelan and all the kids on the Legend team that we race with and having a good time. That’s what he needs. He needs to be around the kids. Kids are so healing when they’re around each other to be able to get their mind off of everything, and it’s great to see him back at the race track,” Harvick said.

The tributes to Kyle Busch, who died on May 21, continued this past Sunday at Pocono. On the eighth lap of the race, many fans held up eight fingers for a silent lap honoring the fallen champion.

In addition, Pocono Raceway added Kyle Busch to the track’s Walk of Fame and had “Rowdy” painted on the start/finish line of the track.