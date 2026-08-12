Corey Heim Being Ineligible For NASCAR Award Raises Eyebrows

Corey Heim will not be eligible to win the NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year award in his first full-time season next year. Because the two-time Cup Series winner has made 15 starts as a part-time driver, he has surpassed the amount of maximum starts.

Heim has made a quick impression in the Cup Series with two victories, including the Brickyard 400, a Crown Jewel event. Set to take over the No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota next year, there was no doubt Heim would be the favorite to win Rookie of the Year.”

However, NASCAR limits drivers to 12 starts. In addition, Heim did not “apply” for Rookie of the Year eligibility.

NASCAR insiders, fans react to Heim ineligibility

Heim’s ineligibility for Rookie of the Year was brought to light by motorsports reporter Alan Cavanna, who pulled the notes about the situation from a recent episode of “Hauler Talk.”

“Interesting note from ‘Hauler Talk’: – Corey Heim will NOT be eligible for ‘Rookie of the Year’ next season. The limit for Cup is 12 starts. Heim is already at 15. – He’s not eligible for the award this season because he didn’t apply/sign-up,” Cavanna wrote.

NASCAR on FOX insider Bob Pockrass quote posted Cavanna with more information regarding Heim’s rookie status.

“If Heim had signed up for Cup points, he wouldn’t have been able to drive the Toyota car in the wheel-force (data-gathering car) tests. … but that is news there is a limit as we had been told case by case,” Pockrass wrote.

Despite Heim being unable to run for Rookie of the Year next year because he did not apply for it, the situation sparked criticism from fans.

Many noted that Noah Gragson had surpassed the 15-start mark prior to his rookie season in 2023 and was still able to compete for the award.

“Noah Gragson ran 19 cup races before 2023 tho and still was eligible (even if your remove injury fill in races he was still at 13 or 14 depending on if you include the DNQ),” one user wrote.

Another fan pointed out that Ty Gibbs and Shane van Gisbergen, recent ROTY winners, made more than 15 starts prior to their rookie campaigns.

“this makes no sense at all when u consider that 2 out of the last 3 drivers that won ROTY (gibbs and svg) were eligible for it despite making 12+ cup starts before going full-time the math aint mathing here,” they wrote.

Heim replacing Riley Herbst at 23XI Racing in 2027

While he might not be winning Rookie of the Year next year, Heim is set for his full-time season of Cup Series competition. The current driver of the part-time No. 67 will take over the No. 35 in 2027, replacing Riley Herbst.

Heim has quickly taken the Cup scene by storm. In just 15 starts, he has two victories. His first came at the inaugural Coronado Naval Base race and his second came in the prestigious Brickyard 400.

Heim won the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship after winning a record 12 races during the season. His 26 total career victories ranks fifth on the all-time wins list.