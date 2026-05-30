Corey Heim Replacing Riley Herbst at 23XI Racing in 2027

Corey Heim’s long-awaited promotion to full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing was announced on Saturday afternoon. Heim, who has been a developmental driver for 23XI Racing since 2024, will race full-time for the organization in 2027.

Riley Herbst, who is in his second full-time season with 23XI Racing, will be replaced by Heim in the No. 35 car in 2027. Herbst has three career top-10 finishes in the Cup Series and currently sits 27th in the 2026 points standings.

Heim on moving up to Cup full-time: ‘Can’t wait for the 2027 season’

In a statement released by 23XI Racing, Heim expressed his appreciation for getting the opportunity to run full-time in the Cup Series next year.

“Since I was five years old, all I ever wanted was to be a Cup driver. My family and I have sacrificed a ton to get me to this level, and I don’t take that for granted,” Heim said.

When Heim became a developmental driver for 23XI Racing last year, he knew it was a great opportunity. The defending CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion knew it was the place where he wanted to build a “long-term career” in NASCAR.

“From everyone at 23XI to the team at Toyota Racing, I’ve been blessed to have support from so many people along the way. I can’t wait for the 2027 season to begin,” Heim said.

Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing with basketball legend Michael Jordan, expressed his enthusiasm to have Heim in a full-time ride for 2027 in the same team statement.

“We’re excited to welcome Corey to our full-time roster next season and look forward to watching him race every weekend in 2027. Corey is a gifted driver who is continuing to get better and better with each race he runs. He has a bright future in the sport and joins a team that is continuing to build a solid foundation,” Hamlin said.

In turn, Hamlin said he is appreciative of Herbst’s contributions and believes they will continue to be competitive throughout the 2026 campaign.

“We’re thankful to Riley for all he has done to help get the 35 team going and appreciate the work that he and the team will continue to do this season to be competitive each week,” Hamlin said.

Heim has 25 career victories in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and won the series title last year. That same year, Heim set the single-season record for most Truck Series wins with 12 victories.

In the Cup Series, Heim has recorded one top-10 finish in 11 starts.

Herbst’s Cup future unclear following Heim news

With Heim replacing him in the No. 35 car next year, Herbst’s Cup Series career faces a major crossroads.

Through nearly two seasons at 23XI Racing, Herbst has struggled to perform. He finished 35th in the points standings last year with a best finish of 14th at Texas.

This season, Herbst secured a top-10 finish in the Daytona 500. However, the 27-year-old has failed to perform otherwise.

Herbst has three career victories in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, with his latest win coming in the 2024 season finale at Phoenix.