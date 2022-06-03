Hendrick Motorsports Can Hit an All-Time Mark at WWTR

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers take on World Wide Technology Raceway for the first time on June 5 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1). The four that race for Hendrick Motorsports will use the opportunity to help their organization potentially reach an all-time mark.

According to a release from NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports has led a total of 99,902.9 miles in the Cup Series. They only need 98 to cross the historic 100,000 miles led mark in NASCAR. Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, and William Byron can achieve this feat by combining to lead 79 of the scheduled 240 laps at the 1.25-mile track.

The four drivers have spent time at the front of the pack during the 2022 season. Larson has 247 total laps led and one win, Elliott has 445 laps led and one win, Bowman has 18 laps led and one win, and Byron has 570 laps led and two wins. Now they will try to add even more to their respective stat sheets while pursuing the first Cup Series win at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The 4 Drivers Will Have Extended Practice Sessions

The race at World Wide Technology Raceway will be the first for the Cup Series and its Next Gen cars, so NASCAR is giving drivers extra laps. They will take part in a 50-minute practice session on June 3 so they can learn more about when to shift and how the surface affects the tires.

This extended practice session will benefit the Hendrick Motorsports drivers as they have less experience at WWTR than some of their peers. Byron has one Camping World Truck Series start from the 2016 season. Larson, Elliott, and Bowman have not competed at the track in a national NASCAR series.

Along with the 50-minute practice session, the drivers will have a familiar tire setup for the inaugural Cup Series race at WWTR. Goodyear will provide the same left and right-side tires used during races at Phoenix Raceway and Dover Motor Speedway.

Elliott Will Be a Sneaky Name To Watch

There will be several drivers that enter the weekend with favorable odds to win. Larson leads them based on his success since joining Hendrick Motorsports in 2021. Others are Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, Cole Custer, and Bubba Wallace due to their past wins at the track in other series.

One other name to watch is Elliott. The driver of the No. 9 Hooters Chevrolet Camaro has adapted well to the schedule changes. He won the first Cup Series race at the Daytona Road Course in 2020, the first race at Circuit of the Americas in 2021, and the first race at Road America in 2021. Joey Logano captured the inaugural dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway and the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum, but Elliott will have the opportunity to add another big win to his resume.

“I think anytime you head to a new track it’s tough,” Elliott said, per HMS. “You can do everything to try to prepare, but you’re not really going to know until you make those first laps in practice. We’re getting a little more track time than we do at most tracks so that will help give us an opportunity to try to figure some things out ahead of Sunday. There are a lot of unknowns, but I’m looking forward to heading there and seeing what we can do.”

