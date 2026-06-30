Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman Discusses Future, Says He Wants To Make ‘Right Decision’

Hendrick Motorsports veteran racer Alex Bowman does not know what the future holds. The driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series does not have a contract for 2027, as his current deal with the powerhouse organization expires at the end of the 2026 season.

Bowman’s future is uncertain after he missed five races due to suffering from vertigo this spring.

“I don’t feel like I’m racing for my job or anything like that by any means,” Bowman said in an interview uploaded by The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck. “It hasn’t been the first thing on my mind.

“I want to make the right decision for myself.”

Bowman, 33, returned to the driver’s seat at Bristol Motor Speedway and has competed in every race since. He has a pair of third-place finishes since returning to the wheel of his Ally Chevrolet. Last weekend at Sonoma Raceway, he earned his first top 10 since Texas Motor Speedway in May.

“I’m focused on getting pointed back in the right direction,” Bowman said. “I go to the racetrack to do my job, but it’s not the number one thing on my mind all the time.”

Alex Bowman’s Future

Bowman’s decision appears to be in his hands.

He said he’d like to determine his future either way, “sooner rather than later.”

Bowman, an eight-time NASCAR Cup Series winner, has not won a race since the Chicago Street Course in 2024.

“Certain things haven’t gone the way we want them to go,” Bowman said. “I’m at the point in my life where I’m super blessed where I’m in the position I don’t have to do this forever. I have to make the right decision, and I want Hendrick Motorsports to make the right decision. I have a lot of faith in Rick [Hendrick, team owner] and Jeff [Gordon, vice chairman] to guide all of us the right way.”

Bowman sits 29th in the standings after missing those five races. He has been competing with Hendrick Motorsports since 2018, when he was named Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s replacement in the No. 88 car. When Jimmie Johnson retired from full-time racing, Bowman moved to the No. 48 car with Ally as the flagship sponsor in 2021.

Who Would Replace Alex Bowman?

Hendrick Motorsports does not have many options on the open market as to who would replace Bowman if he decides to step away from full-time competition.

Corey Day, who’s 20 years old and in the midst of his rookie campaign in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, has been rumored to be the team’s top choice. But his lack of experience in stock cars may force him to wait one more year, which would enable Bowman to compete in one more full season in the Cup Series until Day is ready for Cup Series racing.

Notable free agents who have Cup Series experience include: Josh Berry, Noah Gragson and Daniel Suarez. There are other options for Hendrick, including buying out Connor Zilisch’s Trackhouse Racing contract. They could also go with a less experienced driver who is ready for a Cup promotion.