Hendrick Motorsports Sets Date for Important Garage 56 Test

The Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro built by Hendrick Motorsports has undergone multiple tests in preparation for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Now it will take on another test focused on the endurance factor.

According to a release from Hendrick Motorsports, the specially-built Chevrolet Camaro will head to Daytona International Speedway at the end of January for its latest test. The entry will take on the many turns of the Daytona Road Course with the goal of running for 12 hours.

This specific test will be an important step as NASCAR awaits its official invitation to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans under the special Garage 56, which is reserved for innovative cars. Hendrick Motorsports and the Garage 56 group will have an opportunity to see how the Chevrolet holds up to extended time on the track.

The Garage 56 Entry Has Featured 2 Main Test Drivers

NASCAR has spent extensive time at multiple tracks since the press conference in March announcing its intentions to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The first test took place in November at Virginia International Raceway. The Chevrolet Camaro spent two days at the road course as NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports gathered a significant amount of the data.

The second test took place in early December at Carolina Motorsports Park in South Carolina. The third test took place before Christmas at Sebring International Raceway in Florida, a track that Hendrick Motorsports VP of Competition Chad Knaus called “hot, flat, and sight challenging.”

Another step closer 💪 Our work this week in Sebring was a great way for us to close out 2022 and ensure that we’re firing on all cylinders when the #NextGenG56 hits the track again next year! pic.twitter.com/OsUmLYhPTf — NASCARG56 (@nascarg56) December 21, 2022

There have been two main drivers that have stepped in to shake down the special entry. Sports car veteran Mike Rockenfeller and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson have both spent extensive time behind the wheel.

Rockenfeller was in control at VIR while Johnson took over at Carolina Motorsports Park. They both controlled it at Sebring International Raceway while testing out different tire and brake setups.

One of the things Johnson and Rockenfeller learned is that new, carbon brakes were an improvement on the road courses. Additionally, they learned that the intermediate tires paled in comparison to Goodyear’s “monsoon” package when facing heavy precipitation.

Johnson Gained Important Experience

The tests helped Hendrick Motorsports and NASCAR gather more data ahead of the planned trip to Europe. They also gave Johnson his first true taste of the Next Gen era ahead of his return to the Cup Series.

The seven-time champion has not driven a Cup Series car since the 2020 season finale at Phoenix Raceway. This means that he had no experience in the Gen 7 car. Now, however, Johnson has some experience with the new car. Though it is not a direct comparison considering the major changes that Hendrick Motorsports have made during the multiple tests.

“I don’t know what the current car feels like, but I know this thing versus the car I have driven on road courses before is a monster,” Johnson said in a December release from the team. “I think we had a very successful day. We had a lot of wet running, which was nice to do. We worked out some balance issues and brake issues there. The track dried up, put slicks on and went much faster than we expected the car would go.

“I think the group is really happy. There is a target speed they are hoping to have with the car and a certain level of performance. Kudos to these folks. They are well on track with where they want to be with the race car.”