Historic NASCAR Team Names Its Next Cup Series Driver

One of NASCAR’s most storied organizations has officially found its next driver.

Wood Brothers Racing announced Wednesday that reigning NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion Jesse Love will take over the iconic No. 21 Ford Mustang beginning with the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The move gives one of the sport’s fastest-rising young talents a full-time Cup Series opportunity while marking a new chapter for one of NASCAR’s most recognizable teams. Love will replace Josh Berry, whose departure from the No. 21 was announced earlier this month.

At just 21 years old, Love has already built an impressive résumé. The California native won the 2023 ARCA Menards Series championship before moving into the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, where he earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2024 and captured the championship in 2025.

He currently sits second in the 2026 standings as he pursues a second consecutive title.

Jesse Love Earns His Cup Series Opportunity

Love’s rise through NASCAR’s developmental ranks has been rapid.

After becoming the youngest champion in ARCA Menards Series West history at age 16, he continued to pile up wins and championships while climbing the ladder toward NASCAR’s premier series.

His success with Richard Childress Racing has included multiple O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victories, a series championship and seven NASCAR Cup Series starts. That combination of winning experience and Cup exposure ultimately made him an attractive candidate for Wood Brothers Racing and its alliance partner, Team Penske.

“Driving the No. 21 for Wood Brothers Racing is truly an honor,” Love said in a team release.

“This team has played such an important role in NASCAR history, and the drivers who have sat behind the wheel of this car are some of the greatest our sport has ever seen. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone at Wood Brothers Racing, Team Penske and Ford Racing for believing in me. I’m excited to get to work, continue learning from the people around me and compete at the highest level.”

A New Era for the No. 21 Ford

The No. 21 is one of the most recognizable cars in NASCAR history.

Over the decades, Wood Brothers Racing has fielded cars for legendary drivers including David Pearson, Cale Yarborough, Neil Bonnett, A.J. Foyt and Ryan Blaney. The organization surpassed the 100-win mark in NASCAR’s premier series during the 2025 season and remains one of the sport’s most respected teams.

Wood Brothers Racing President Jon Wood said Love’s accomplishments made him a natural fit for the organization’s future.

“Jesse has accomplished a lot at a young age,” Wood said. “He’s demonstrated the ability to win races, compete for championships and handle the expectations that come with racing at a high level. We’re looking forward to giving him the opportunity to take the next step in his career with the No. 21 team.”

Love will remain with Richard Childress Racing through the end of the 2026 season.

RCR also released a statement praising Love’s contributions to the organization and wishing him success in the next phase of his career while emphasizing that all parties remain focused on pursuing another NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship before his move to the Cup Series.

For now, Love’s immediate goal remains another championship run. But with Wednesday’s announcement, one of NASCAR’s most promising young drivers now knows exactly where he’ll be racing when the 2027 season begins.