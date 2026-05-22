Carson Hocevar Gives First TV Interview Following Death of Kyle Busch

Carson Hocevar made his first TV appearance since yesterday’s tragic death of NASCAR champion Kyle Busch. Hocevar was teammates with Busch in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, driving for Spire Motorsports.

In a social media post yesterday, Hocevar said he went “from a fan, to a hater, to a competitor, to a teammate, and to even maybe a friend” and said the two-time Cup Series champion will be deeply missed.

Busch died yesterday in Charlotte, North Carolina after being hospitalized with a “severe illness,” as described by Richard Childress Racing and his family. He was 41 years old.

Hocevar on Busch’s death: ‘A lot of people lost their biggest hero’

On the racetrack, Busch and Hocevar were fierce competitors in the Cup Series, having the occasional run-ins.

But when the two were teammates at Spire Motorsports in the Truck Series, Hocevar said if Busch was hanging onto any grips against him, he would not know it.

In his interview with FOX Sports reporter Jamie Little, Hocevar said that speaks a lot to Busch’s character.

“You wouldn’t have any idea whether he disliked me or not on Sundays. When it came to Fridays or Monday through Friday at the race shop at Spire, we were teammates. I think that says a lot about him,” Hocevar said.

Hocevar went on to note that many within the NASCAR industry, from drivers, team owners, media reporters, and fans have shared their best memories of “Rowdy” in the wake of his passing.

Although Busch won more NASCAR races than anyone else (234), Hocevar said it is the memories that will define his incredible legacy.

“There’s been a lot of really good stories from everybody on social (media), obviously telling their Kyle stories. Just the fact you could see the impact and the needle mover he was and everything. We all have memories. He has a thousand trophies, but the memories are going to live well past those trophies,” Hocevar said.

Hocevar, who described himself as a fan of Busch growing up, is heartbroken for the Busch fan base, as many lost their NASCAR hero so suddenly and tragically yesterday afternoon.

“The racetrack’s going to be less chaotic without him and a lot less fun to watch and be around. A lot of people lost their biggest hero or the one they loved to hate. We need both in that sport. My heart breaks for, especially, the kids out there, race fans, everybody who lost their hero. I can’t imagine that,” Hocevar said.

Busch, Hocevar ran 1-2 twice in 2026

While they might have been foes in the Cup Series, Busch and Hocevar proved to be quite the teammates in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

In the Fr8 208 at EchoPark Speedway last February, Hocevar pushed Busch to victory and secured a Spire Motorsports 1-2 finish. The win was Busch’s 68th of his Truck Series career.

Earlier this month at Texas, Hocevar captured the win in the SpeedyCash.com 250, with Busch finishing second for another Spire 1-2. The race took place on May 1, just 20 days prior to Busch’s tragic death yesterday afternoon.