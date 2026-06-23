Carson Hocevar Reveals How He Would’ve Celebrated San Diego Win

Carson Hocevar opened up about the celebration he had planned if he won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at San Diego. The driver of the No. 77 was in contention for the victory before he was spun out after contact with Corey Heim racing for second with 10 laps to go.

Earlier this year, Hocevar delivered one of the most unique celebrations the sport has ever seen. After winning his first career Cup Series race at Talladega, the Spire Motorsports driver sat on the window of his No. 77 car while continuing to drive the car around the track, waving to the fans.

Although it did not come to fruition, Hocevar had another celebration planned that fans would have been talking about for a long time.

Hocevar reveals crazy idea for San Diego celebration

On Tuesday, Hocevar filled in for Dale Earnhardt Jr. as the host of the “Dale Jr. Download.” During the show, the Michigan native revealed his chaotic plan for a celebration had he been the victor at the Coronado Street Course.

When someone asked him what he would do if he had won, Hocevar first said he would not because it was on a road course.

However, if he did, the 23-year-old had something in mind.

“I’m gonna roll over to turn seven. I know exactly where a gap is. I’m going to stop my car, I’m going to roll out, I’m going to run over towards the aircraft carrier, and I’m gonna go jump in the water and I’m going to have a Navy guy come get me out,” Hocevar said.

Because he knew where “a gap” was in the racetrack, Hocevar pondered where he could do a burnout.

“I knew exactly where a gap was. I was like, ‘Man, what if I went into the center of the military base?’ I was just wanting to turn left and just go see what was around there an I was just going to go do a burnout there. I was just like, ‘I’m just going to go do a burnout in a random spot on this racetrack that they wouldn’t expect me to just go do a burnout,’” Hocevar said.

Hocevar believed NASCAR would not be pleased by the celebration as they might not have been able to have gotten a camera on him to capture the moment. Yet, Hocevar believes someone would have recorded the moment on their phone.

After falling short of the win, Hocevar said he was not robbed of a victory, but rather the sport was based on his plans for a celebration.

“That’s why I just kept reminding myself, ‘I was not robbed, the industry was,’” Hocevar said.

Corey Heim won first career Cup race at San Diego

It was not Hocevar who was standing tall after Sunday’s Cup Series race at San Diego. Corey Heim, in just his 13th career start, captured his first Cup Series victory.

Heim outlasted 23XI Racing teammate Tyler Reddick to earn his first career win. With 10 laps to go, Heim made contact with Hocevar for second place, sending the latter spinning and thwarting his chances of winning.

Hocevar posted a 19th-place result. After 17 races, Hocevar sits ninth in the points standings with a 114-point gap over The Chase cutoff.