Carson Hocevar Sounds Off on State of Today’s NASCAR

Carson Hocevar did not hold back in his opinion of the state of today’s NASCAR. The driver of the No. 77’s comments were triggered by watching the replay of the 2000 EA Sports 500 at Talladega, famously known for being Dale Earnhardt’s final career win.

Compared to NASCAR in 2026, the Spire Motorsports driver is baffled at how the sport cannot comprehend why fans have lost interest over the years.

Hocevar on today’s NASCAR: ‘We’re on the ventilator’

On Tuesday afternoon, Hocevar shared on Facebook that he was sitting back watching the 2000 Cup Series race at Talladega. Watching that race is when it hit Hocevar why NASCAR’s popularity has declined over the last two decades.

“It’s insane we as a sport produce the product we give to fans and wonder why fans have lost interest. This race is beautiful. The sights, the sounds, the cars, the production, the commentators. It’s clear as day why the sport is where it’s at and not where it once was,” Hocevar wrote.

Hocevar went on to say the “entertainment value” of the 2000 Talladega race is miles ahead of today’s racing. The 23-year-old believes casual fans simply want to be entertained and do not care to hear about aerodynamics, engine packages, downforce, and other related aspects.

“They just wanna be visually entertained and feel like they’re not wasting their time watching something that’s not prestigious. We’re on the ventilator and asleep at the wheel of what the real problems are,” Hocevar wrote.

In the early 2000s, Hocevar said you could see the year to year innovation of the broadcast quality, always trying to improve and deliver fans their best. Today, Hocevar said there is nothing but “cutting stuff to improve the bottom line,” then questioning why fans lose interest.

“There’s nothing new. Eventually they’ve seen it all or it’s a shell of what it once was and there’s no point of tuning in,” Hocevar said.

Hocevar clarifies feelings on the sport: ‘I love NASCAR’

Although Hocevar was critical of today’s NASCAR, he does not want people getting the wrong idea.

Hocevar loves the sport and does not want that to be lost on people when reading his Facebook post. The Michigan native took to X and said his biggest complaint is that it is necessary to attend a NASCAR race in order to become a fan.

“I love NASCAR. Never get that lost in translation of passion and criticism of itself. My number one complaint is having to convince people that it’s better in person to make someone become a fan because it’s that big of a difference. I am so over saying that line,” Hocevar wrote.

Hocevar has made an effort to make NASCAR more mainstream. He most notably attended the Met Gala, a red carpet event in New York City, on the heels of his first career Cup Series win at Talladega.

Recently, Hocevar attended the TIME100 Sports Gala and posed for pictures with NBA superstar LeBron James and Prince Harry.

With four races remaining in the regular season, Hocevar sits fifth in the Cup Series points standings.