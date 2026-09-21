Carson Hocevar Versus Ryan Blaney: Full War of Words From Bristol Brawl

Carson Hocevar and Ryan Blaney came to blows following Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The post-race brawl was triggered after on-track contact between the two that ultimately ended Blaney’s night early.

Hocevar was in contention for the win in the closing laps and wound up finishing third. Blaney, meanwhile, suffered a DNF and placed 33rd after being in contention for victory at one point.

Here is the full war of words between the two drivers surrounding the incident.

Blaney said he would ‘probably’ talk to Hocevar prior to brawl

Towards the end of Saturday’s race, a battle for second between Hocevar and Blaney left the latter spinning and crashing into the wall.

After Blaney was checked and released from the infield care center, he was asked by reporters if he would chat with “The Hurricane” following the incident.

“Yep, probably,” he said.

When asked what was going to happen, Blaney replied:

“I don’t know yet.”

The driver of the No. 12 believed he was wronged by Hocevar after racing him fairly one lap prior to the incident. Ultimately, Blaney believed the driver of the No. 77 chose to not give him the same respect.

“I just felt like he didn’t lift. I left him plenty of room for a lap before that. Didn’t chop him, didn’t run him into the fence or nothing like I easily could’ve and I protected the bottom and he just decided he wanted to be there and didn’t lift and wrecked me,” he said.

The on-track incident with Blaney was yet another run-in for Hocevar. While Blaney has not had recent issues with the Spire Motorsports driver, he said his patience has run thin.

“I haven’t had a problem with him for probably a year-and-a-half but it’s getting old,” Blaney said.

Hocevar’s post-race comments after Bristol brawl

Following the wild post-race brawl, Hocevar said punching someone was a first on Saturday night.

“That was the first time I’ve ever hit anybody, so that’s a cool story at least. That’s got to be at Bristol of all places,” Hocevar said.

Regarding the on-track contact with Blaney, Hocevar was not definite on what unfolded. The 23-year-old believed he was “hard” on his brakes but still resulted in Blaney getting turned around.

“I don’t know. I kinda crossed him over there and I felt like I was at least at his left rear. It looked like he just kept coming down. I was on the brakes pretty hard and obviously he spun and it resulted in that,” Hocevar said.

Blaney was tight-lipped following Bristol clash

Minutes after the chaotic scene on pit road, Blaney was not up for giving an explanation on what happened. Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic asked the 2023 Cup Series champion if he had a comment for what transpired.

“Nah, not really,” he said.

When asked if he felt “good” after going after Hocevar, Blaney replied:

“Yeah.”

With seven races remaining in the 2026 season, Blaney ranks sixth in the standings while Hocevar is in ninth position.