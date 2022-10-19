Homestead-Miami Odds Set Up Non-Playoff Winner

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23. According to Oddsmakers, there will not be a championship-eligible driver celebrating in Victory Lane.

Per DraftKings, Tyler Reddick is the favorite to win the Dixie Vodka 400 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC). He enters the race weekend at 7-1, which is fitting considering that he also won the September race at Texas Motor Speedway. Reddick is just ahead of future boss Denny Hamlin, who sits at 8-1.

Along with his win at Texas and his overall speed in 2022, Reddick also has success at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He has made two starts at the track during his Cup Series career, and he has two top-five finishes. This includes a runner-up behind William Byron in 2021.

Playoff Drivers Have Intriguing Odds

Reddick is not in the playoffs anymore, but there are seven drivers still battling for the three remaining spots in the championship four. Joey Logano punched his ticket with a win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Hamlin remains in the hunt for a spot in the championship four, but he will have to hold off some other contenders. This list includes Ryan Blaney (9-1), Ross Chastain (10-1), Chase Elliott (10-1), Christopher Bell (12-1), and William Byron (12-1).

Byron will be an interesting name to watch for multiple reasons. He has shown speed at intermediate tracks in 2022, and he is the defending winner at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Though Hamlin has three career Cup Series wins at the Florida track, the most among active drivers.

Bell sits in a unique position after the trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He had one of the best cars during the Round of Eight opening race, but he was sent to the garage early after Bubba Wallace intentionally wrecked Kyle Larson.

Bell’s No. 20 was caught up in the incident, which dropped him to 34th in the finishing order and 23 points below the cutline. Now the Joe Gibbs Racing driver will be in a must-win position at a track where he has two starts and one top-10 finish.

The Lone Stewart-Haas Racing Playoff Driver Remains Excited

There are only three Ford Performance drivers remaining in the playoffs — Logano, Blaney, and Chase Briscoe. The driver of the No. 22 has a spot in the championship four while his Team Penske teammate sits 11 points below the cutline after hitting the wall at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Briscoe, meanwhile, has started the first two rounds of the playoffs below the cutline. He has gone on to secure strong finishes while avoiding incidents that have disrupted his fellow contenders. This includes the Round of 12 where he posted three consecutive top-10 finishes.

Briscoe will now head to Homestead-Miami Speedway, a track he has highlighted as an opportunity. He enters the weekend at 25-1, and he will be able to potentially join an exclusive list.

If Briscoe wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway, he will become one of three drivers to win a race at the Florida track in all three national series. He won a Truck Series race in 2017 and an Xfinity Series race in 2020. Now he will try to add a Cup Series win.

Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are the only drivers to win in all three series at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Busch has three Truck Series wins, two Xfinity Series wins, and two Cup Series wins. Harvick has one win in each of the series.