How Kyle Larson Pulled Off Improbable NASCAR, Sprint Car Double

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is not a stranger to doubling down on racing on the same day. In 2024 and 2025, the driver of the No. 5 attempted the famous Indy 500/Coca-Cola 600 double on Memorial Day weekend.

Last Saturday, “Yung Money” unexpectedly had another double thrown his way. Larson finished sixth in Saturday’s Cook Out 400 at the Richmond Raceway.

Hours later, the 34-year-old was the victor of the Knoxville Nationals for the fourth time, sprint car racing’s most prestigious event.

Larson was not expected to run the Knoxville Nationals due to his Cup Series obligations. So, how did the 32-time Cup Series winner pull it off? Let’s take a look.

How a weather delay led Larson to improbable double

On Thursday night in Knoxville, Iowa, Larson was the victor of his preliminary feature and secured the pole for the 65th running of the Knoxville Nationals.

However, Larson knew he would not be able to make it for the main event on Saturday as it ran at the same time as the Cup Series race at Richmond. Despite missing out, Larson was not bothered by it.

Yet, as the 400-lap race at Richmond began to unfold, Larson was made aware that the Knoxville Nationals was in a weather day.

“Knoxville has not even started hot laps yet. Big delay for the race, don’t know if it’s tomorrow yet but they’re way behind. Just so you know,” Daniels said.

Larson, who was seemingly taken aback by the news, asked:

“Knoxville?”

Daniels proceeded to tell Larson they were making plans for him to attempt to make it back to Iowa in time once the Cup Series race concluded. As the checkered flag on the Cook Out 400 flew, Larson was excused from media obligations and set sight on Knoxville, Iowa.

Despite being over 1,100 miles away, video surfaced of Larson touching down in Knoxville with more than enough time before the race began.

Wheeling his No. 57 sprint car, Larson drove to victory in the A-Main and became a four-time winner of “The Grandaddy of Them All” in sprint car racing.

“It’s extremely surreal. Just to talk about the day and the range of emotions. Even going back to the last couple days, I had no emotion. I knew I wouldn’t be able to race, but there was still that glimmer of hope with the rain in the forecast,” Larson said via worldofoutlaws.com.

The irony of Larson’s incredible double

Larson pulling off the NASCAR/sprint car double last Saturday is sure to be something that many in the racing community will talk about for a long time.

But there is a crazy irony here.

When Larson attempted the Indy 500/Coca-Cola 600 double in 2024 and 2025, both were plagued by Mother Nature. In 2024, the Indianapolis 500 was delayed due to rain, causing Larson to miss the beginning of the Coca-Cola 600.

Once Larson got to the Charlotte Motor Speedway, the race was canned due to the extensive rain shower, not allowing the Hendrick Motorsports star to turn a single lap.

Last year, Larson had to leave the Indianapolis 500 early after a brief rain delay. In order to return to Charlotte for his Coca-Cola 600 obligations, Larson could not finish IndyCar’s biggest race.

On Saturday, a weather delay turned out to be what Larson needed. It ended up creating one of the most surreal moments of Larson’s already decorated racing career.